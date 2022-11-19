How to Watch Alabama vs Austin Peay Football Game Today

Before concluding the season with the Iron Bowl next week, No. 8 Alabama takes a break from SEC play with a matchup against Austin Peay on Saturday.

The game (Noon ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Austin Peay vs Alabama:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Austin Peay vs Alabama live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Austin Peay vs Alabama live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Austin Peay vs Alabama live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Austin Peay vs Alabama live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Austin Peay vs Alabama live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Austin Peay vs Alabama Preview

The 7-3 FCS Austin Peay Governors are going to have their hands full with the 8th-ranked, 8-2 Alabama Crimson Tide. But Austin Peay head coach Scotty Walden said they are excited about the game nonetheless.

Walden said in his pre-game press conference (via the Cleburne Times-Review) that he was “getting goosebumps” talking about the game with his players.

“Number one, it’s awesome and it’s an exciting feeling,” Walden said of coaching against Saban. “I was getting goosebumps talking to the team about it. How many times do you get to go on national television and play against the greatest coach of all time and go head to head with him? But for us, we’re going to play to win.”

He added that they are “going to try to win the dang game” and “put [their] best foot forward,” but they are aware of what they’re walking into.

“Obviously, we know what type of challenge it is playing an Alabama team littered with first- and second-round draft picks. I’m watching film right now and it’s evident who those guys are. But at the end of the day, what an opportunity for our players and coaching staff. We’re going to get to compete with the best in the country,” said Walden, adding, “As a coach personally, it’s surreal,” Walden said. “Twenty years from now, I’ll get to say I went head to head with Nick Saban, who is arguably the greatest coach of all time. So I will embrace the moment but like I told the players, my definition of having fun is preparing at an elite level, having a great plan and playing extremely hard with our culture and process, and put our best foot forward.”

Walden is also hoping that on Sunday, his team will be announced as part of the FCS playoffs.

“We have an opportunity to get in the postseason and that’s exciting in year 2, especially for a program that only has two conference championships in program history and not many playoff appearances,” Walden said. “We only have 10 seniors on this team. It’s a young group coming together. Guys are excited about our style of ball. It’s been fun, but it’s kind of an anxious week waiting to see what’s going to happen. I think we’ve got a legit chance to get in.”

The Austin Peay vs Alabama game kicks off Saturday, November 19 at noon Eastern time on SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus.