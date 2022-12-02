How to Watch UCLA vs Alabama Women’s Soccer Live Stream Online

The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the UCLA Bruins in the women’s soccer national semifinals on Friday, December 2, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Alabama vs UCLA streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Alabama vs UCLA Women’s Soccer Preview

Alabama (23-2-1) features several returning players from last year’s squad, including Felicia Knox, Riley Tanner, Sasha Pickard and Reyna Reyes. Knox leads the NCAA in assists (20) while Reyes was named SEC Defender of the Year. Bama’s depth and experience have helped catapult the team to a No. 2 overall ranking this year.

“I think it’s been huge,” Alabama coach Wes Hart told Sports Illustrated about the experience of his team. “It wasn’t as if we were trying to introduce a bunch of new pieces into the puzzle. This is a team filled with confidence from the way we ended last season as well as the spring season. I thought that was pretty big we started the season with confidence and with a lot of returners. Without question it’s helped us along the way.”

According to SI, the Crimson Tide have set school records for points (220), goals (76), assists (68), shots (528), shots on goal (224), wins (23) and shutouts (12). This will be the first College Cup appearance for Alabama in school history.

On the other side, UCLA finished with a 20-2-1 record on the season. The Bruins handed No. 3 seed Virginia a 2-1 loss on November 26 to return to the Women’s College Cup. UCLA will make its seventh straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its 12th Cup appearance.

Led by first-year head coach Margueritte Aozasa, the Bruins are averaging 2.70 goals per game, which ranks seventh in the nation.

“This is what we’ve talked about from the first day I worked here in January,” Aozasa said, per The Daily Bruin. “One of our goals was to get back to the Final Four and to make a bit of a statement, and I think that we did that.”

The Bruins are led by defensive ace Lilly Reale and goal scorers Reilyn Turner and Sunshine Fontes. Freshman Sofia Cook has also been a solid contributor, scoring the winning goal in first overtime against Virginia to send the squad to the quarterfinals.

The winner of this game will go on to face the winner of the Florida State – North Carolina matchup in the national title game.