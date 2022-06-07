How to Watch ‘All Rise’ Season 3 Online for Free

Courtroom drama “All Rise” is back for its third season on a new network, premiering Tuesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

If you don’t have cable or don’t have the OWN channel, here are some different ways you can watch “All Rise” Season 3 episodes streaming online:

FuboTV Free Trial

Philo Free Trial

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Get Vidgo

‘All Rise’ Season 3 Preview

“All Rise” is a courtroom drama that aired two seasons on CBS before being canceled in the spring of 2021 amid misconduct allegations against then-showrunner Greg Spottiswood. Spottiswood was fired from the show in March 2021 as CBS and Warner Bros. investigated unprofessional behavior and offensive language allegations against the showrunner, according to The Wrap. Co-showrunner Dee Lawrence-Harris took over at the time and remains at the helm as OWN picked up the canceled CBS drama.

“’All Rise’ has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, in a statement when the network picked up the series. “A special thanks to Warner Bros Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

When the show was resurrected by OWN, Lawrence-Harris told the Television Critics Association that she thought they were toast and she was “excited” for the pick-up.

“I thought we were over,” said Lawrence-Harris. “There’s not that many shows like our show that tell these type of stories. So I’m excited to continue them at OWN.”

Star Simone Missick, who is also now executive producing the show, added that it felt meant to be that OWN picked them up.

“So many people rallied behind the show. Warner Bros., especially from the very beginning, were like, ‘We don’t want to let this go.’ And they told us, personally, it was the cast. It was the way we feel about each other and the way we feel about the show as a whole and the family environment on set and the stories we are telling. Once we found out [about] OWN, it felt like kismet. It felt like what was supposed to be the next step for this show because OWN is so interested in telling these kinds of stories, these passionate stories of real life,” said Missick, adding, “It’s exciting to bring the ‘All Rise’ audience to OWN and then to have OWN’s audience that might not have discovered our show before get to know it.”

“All Rise” centers around the legal community of Los Angeles, particularly Judge Carmichael (Missick). The official description reads:

“All Rise” is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

The show co-stars Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney and Judge Carmichael’s best friend Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as lawyer Luke Watkins, Ruthie Ann Miles as Judge Carmichael’s assistant Sherri Kansky, Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo, and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn.

“All Rise” season three airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on OWN.