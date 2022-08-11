How to Watch ‘Alone: Frozen’ Online for Free

The ever-popular “Alone” survival reality series gets a second spinoff in as many weeks with “Alone: Frozen,” which premieres Thursday, August 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "Alone: Frozen" online

‘Alone: Frozen’ Preview

Alone: Frozen | New Series Premieres Thursday, August 11 at 9/8c Eight-episode series “Alone: Frozen” premieres on Thursday, August 11 at 9PM ET/PT. In “Alone: Frozen,” six of ‘Alone’s strongest participants from past seasons return to put their survival skills to the test for a second time. Dropped off on the frigid North Atlantic Coast of Labrador, Canada just as winter is setting in, and battling… 2022-07-14T16:14:51Z

Season nine of the hit History Channel survival reality series “Alone” is currently airing and now the network is launching two new spinoffs: “Alone: The Skills Challenge” and “Alone: Frozen.”

“Alone: The Skills Challenge” premiered on August 4 and it features “three former participants from “Alone” competing in survival build challenges devised by another former participant. Using only basic tools and the natural resources around them, only one survivalist will be deemed the winner, proving they have the skills needed to thrive in the wilderness.

“Competitors will be judged on their ingenuity, execution, and completion of each task. From elevated shelters to hand-crafted ovens to watercraft, each episode is self-filmed by the survivalists and will feature some of the most impressive builds ever seen,” according to the History Channel press release.

“Alone: Frozen” premieres on August 11 and it features “six of ‘Alone’s’ strongest participants from past seasons return to put their survival skills to the test for a second time,” according to the press release.

It continues:

Dropped off on the frigid North Atlantic Coast of Labrador, Canada just as winter is setting in, and battling howling winds, constant rain, and North America’s most fierce cold-weather predators, survivalists will set out to last fifty days in a location with the densest population of Polar Bears in the United States and face extreme conditions worse than any previous season of Alone. With just a few supplies and their previous experiences to learn from, the survivalists who go the distance will win their share of the $500,000 cash prize.

The returning survivalists include Greg Ovens from season three, Woniya Thibeault from season six, Callie Russell from season seven, Mark D’Ambrosio from season seven, Amós Rodriguez from season seven, and Michelle Finn from season eight.

The premiere episode is titled “50 Day Freeze” and its description reads, “Veterans of ‘Alone’ must use their skills, experience and 10 items to survive 50 brutal days along the frigid and windswept coast of Labrador, Canada.”

The on August 18 comes episode two, titled “Frost Bound.” Its description reads, “One survivalist struggles to find solid footing in the soaking environment, while another is relieved to see familiar terrain and hopes it will give them an edge.”

“Alone: Frozen” premieres on Thursday, August 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel.