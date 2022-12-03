How to Watch Argentina vs Australia World Cup Online in USA

Argentina takes on Australia in the World Cup’s Round of 16 on Saturday, December 3.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Argentina vs Australia streaming live online:

Argentina vs Australia Preview

Argentina (2-1) and Australia (2-1) clash in the Round of 16 on Saturday and the winner will face the Netherlands on December 9.

“They are a good national team, they have tradition in World Cups and that makes them difficult . . we don’t need to be overly confident, we need to try and play our best football and then we’ll see what happens,” Argentina head coach Lioinel Scaloni said about Australia via FOX Sports.

One of the favorites to win the World Cup, Argentina overcame a stunning 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia to open Group C play on November 22 to advance. Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 and Poland 2-0 to win the group by two points.

Argentina used its athleticism against Poland and moved Guido Rodriguez to midfield successfully against Mexico, ESPN’s Tim Vickery wrote. Australia has more athleticism than Poland, Vickery noted, but the Australians come into the Round of 16 after a draining game against Denmark.

Australia faces an Argentina squad that “recovered from” the Saudi Arabia upset as ESPN’s Bill Connelly put it. Argentina, which notably fired 15 shots in that loss, has a dangerous attack led by Lionel Messi, Lautaro-Martinez, Angel Di Maria, and Nicolas Gonzalez.

Head coach Graham Arnold claimed his Australian team will beat Argentina in the knockout round despite Argentina’s pedigree. Arnold told that to host Peter Helliar on “The Project” when asked to make a convincing prediction of an Argentina win.

.@Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has done the unthinkable and taken the side to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup. Graham joins us and tells us about the big treat the players will be allowed following the big win.#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/sbvTrKSSjw — The Project (@theprojecttv) December 1, 2022

“That we’re going to win? Of course,” Arnold replied. “I coached the Olympic team, Tokyo only last year and we beat Argentina 2-0. It’s yellow shirts against blue and white striped shirts and it’s 11 v 11.”

Australia got out of Group D with 1-0 shutouts of Denmark and Tunisia. The Australians couldn’t handle France in a 4-1 defeat to open group play on November 22. Mathew Leckie, Craig Goodwin, and Mitchell Duke have goals thus far for the Australians.

“I don’t think anyone expected us to even win a game and then to win two in one World Cup, it’s amazing,” Arnold told Helliar. “But as I said to the boys this morning, you don’t get these opportunities often in life. So what are you going to do about it? Are you just going to let it ride or are you going to do something more and special?”

“This is when you go home, you have got time to think about things and remember those things but now, this is real. And let’s give it our best shot,” Arnold added.

Saturday’s match marks the first appearance in the Round of 16 for Australia since 2006. The Australians haven’t advanced any further in five previous appearances.

“To leave a legacy is huge. In 2006 and what that generation did … the kids that grew up [with that] are these kids [playing] in this generation. They were 10, watching these guys in 2006. Those guys were their inspiration,” Arnold said via ESPN.

Argentina, a two-time champion, bowed out in the Round of 16 last time in 2018. The Argentines look to avoid back-to-back exits in the Round of 16 for the first time ever.