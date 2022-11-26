Argentina vs Mexico Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Argentina takes on Mexico in World Cup action on Saturday, November 26, in Qatar.

In the US, the match 2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Argentina vs Mexico streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Argentina vs Mexico live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Argentina vs Mexico live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option for a live stream of the World Cup–you can watch a simulcast of Telemundo’s coverage for every single match via Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Argentina vs Mexico live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed for the World Cup, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Argentina vs Mexico live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1, Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Argentina vs Mexico live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Argentina vs Mexico Preview

Argentina seeks to bounce back on Saturday after a stunning 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia to open the World Cup.

“We had our mourning; now we’re thinking solely about Mexico,” Argentina striker Lautaro Martínez said via The Guardian. “We believe in our work, we trust in that, in the coaching staff and ourselves. We’re very calm. I am convinced that we’ll go out and represent Argentina like we should.”

One of the favorites to win the World Cup, Argentina faces a must-win situation with Mexico in Group C action. Mexico tied Poland 0-0 to open group play, and Mexico closes the group stage with Saudi Arabia, which fell to Poland 2-0 earlier on Saturday. Now, Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino could virtually eliminate his home country of Argentina.

“What would you do in my place? I know where I was born, I’ll tell you the year, the name of the hospital, the city’s area code,” Martino told reporters via ESPN’s Cesar Hernandez. “But I have to do everything possible for Mexico to win.”

In Argentina’s loss, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gave up goals by Saudi Arabia’s Saleh Alshehri and Salem Al-Dawsari in the defeat. Lionel Messi scored the lone goal for Argentina as Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais finished with five saves.

“This group stands out for its unity and strength; this is the moment to show we are genuinely strong,” Messi said via The Guardian. “It has been a long time since we found ourselves in a situation like this, where we were obliged [to win].”

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa posted two saves as his team’s previous game, and the Mexicans staved off five corner kicks. Ochoa had his biggest clutch moment in that draw when he stopped Poland star Robert Lewandowski’s penalty kick. Now, Ochoa will need to stop Messi.

“Stopping him, it happens more often because he’s having a bad afternoon than what we can do,” Martino said via ESPN. “The best footballer in the last 15 years, at least.”

Offensively, Martino expects more after a scoreless performance against Poland. Mexico had four shots on goal and controlled possession for the game.