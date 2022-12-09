How to Watch Argentina vs Netherlands World Cup in USA

Argentina and the Netherlands will clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Friday, December 9 at Lusail Stadium.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Netherlands vs Argentina streaming live online:

Netherlands vs Argentina Preview

Two of the world’s best players will be on display in this game: Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk and Argentine forward Lionel Messi, who has three goals so far in World Cup play.

“It’s not about me, or the Netherlands, against Messi, it’s about the Netherlands against Argentina,” Van Dijk said prior to the matchup, per ESPN. “There is a hunger, dreams and a feeling that we really want to get it [the World Cup],” Van Dijk added. “When you are in the quarterfinals you are only three games from glory. This is our opportunity. But obviously we have to get past an Argentina side with one of the best players of all time.”

The Netherlands just handed the United States a 3-1 defeat, knocking the Americans out of the tournament. Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries each chipped in with a goal for the Dutch side in the victory. The Dutch tied 1-1 with Ecuador top open the Cup before taking Qatar out, 2-0, on November 29.

On the other side, Argentina is coming off a 2-1 win over Australia on December 3. Both Messi and Julian Alvarez scored for the Argentine side, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez had some key saves, particularly late in the game, saving two key attempts on goal after the 81st minute.

“Impressive,” forward Julián Álvarez said of Messi’s performance, per The New York Times. “Not just the goal but his performance during the entire game and the last minutes were important, too. It doesn’t surprise us. We know Leo and we’ll always do our best to support him.”

Argentina has rebounded nicely after opening the Cup with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia

Something to look for in this game will be any yellow cards that may get doled out. Players with yellow cards already for the Netherlands are Matthijs de Ligt, Nathan Ake, Teun Koopmeiners and Frenkie de Jong. For Argentina, Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna have been yellow-carded. Should any players on that list get carded again, they’ll be forced to mix their respective team’s next match.

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams:

Netherlands: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind, Klaassen; Gakpo, Memphis

Argentina: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria or Gomez, Alvarez, Messi