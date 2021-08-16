Bachelor in Paradise 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Popular “Bachelor” franchise spinoff “Bachelor in Paradise” is back for its seventh season beginning Monday, August 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Bachelor in Paradise” online:

“Bachelor in Paradise” is a “Bachelor” franchise spinoff that takes past contestants from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” and puts them on an island together to try to find love once again. It generally serves as a bridge between the summer “Bachelorette” season and the fall TV season, which this year will include a second “Bachelorette” season for 2021.

This year, now that Chris Harrison has been removed from hosting the franchise, the series will feature Wells Adams as the main host plus a string of guest hosts that include Lance Bass, Titus Burgess, Lil Jon and David Spade. This is the first season in two years after “Bachelor in Paradise” was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

According to ABC’s press release, “Nearly two years since the last tropical romance, 23 sexy singles join the cast for the highly anticipated return of “Bachelor in Paradise,” with fan favorites and standout sweethearts from past seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” With the beach officially open, it’s time for a new group of former bachelors and bachelorettes to take another shot at love while living together in a romantic resort in Mexico.”

The cast to start the season is as follows:

Aaron Clancy of “The Bachelorette” 17 (Katie)

Abigail Heringer of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

Brendan Morais of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

Connor Brennan of “The Bachelorette” 17 (Katie)

Deandra Kanu of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

Ivan Hall of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

James Bonsall of “The Bachelorette” 17 (Katie)

Jessenia Cruz of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

Joe Amabile of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)

Karl Smith of “The Bachelorette” 17 (Katie)

Kelsey Weier of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

Kenny Braasch of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

Mari Pepin-Solis of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

Maurissa Gunn of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

Natasha Parker of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

Noah Erb of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Tayshia)

Serena Chew of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

Serena Pitt of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

Tahzjuan Hawkins of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)

Tammy Ly of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

Tre Cooper of “The Bachelorette” 17 (Katie)

Victoria Larson of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

Victoria Paul of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

The description of the premiere teases:

Laugh-master David Spade is the first guest host of the season and welcomes 13 lovely ladies and 10 gorgeous guys to Paradise. A fan-favorite contestant from “The Bachelor,” Abigail receives the honor of picking out a companion for the very first date card. Back at the resort, a kittenish Maurissa finds herself smitten with cool cat Connor, and another potential couple faces some awkward history when one woman admits to her suitor that she’s kissed his uncle. Returning to the beach after finding love during his last visit, Joe immediately finds himself in a love triangle which leads him to question being back. Has someone already proven to him that it’s worth sticking around? Meanwhile, plenty of the other couples do their part to make sure this first day in Paradise is the steamiest yet, with the most makeouts in the history of the show! But just as relationships seem to be gaining a solid footing, a new arrival shifts the sands and threatens to shake things up.

“Bachelor in Paradise” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.