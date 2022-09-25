Bengals vs Jets Live Stream: How to Watch Online in Any Market

The Cincinnati Bengals face a must-win scenario when taking on the New York Jets on Sunday, September 25.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bengals vs Jets streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bengals vs Jets live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bengals vs Jets live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bengals vs Jets live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bengals vs Jets live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Bengals vs Jets live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Bengals vs Jets live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Bengals vs Jets live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bengals vs Jets live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Bengals vs Jets Preview

Cincinnati (0-2) faces danger of a free fall from Super Bowl runner-up to no playoffs in less than a year when taking on the New York Jets (1-1).

Teams rarely climb out of an 0-3 hole to make the playoffs, and its only been done six times in NFL history. The Bengals have its core back from the Super Bowl, and the team’s additions on the offensive line made things all the more promising upon entering the new NFL season. The improved offensive line hasn’t kept star quarterback Joe Burrow upright amid 13 sacks allowed thus far.

“That’s our biggest goal here moving forward — helping our guy have confidence in us, earning his trust,” Bengals center Ted Karras said via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “I feel like it’s something we haven’t done yet.”

Burrow was a big reason for the excitement after a stellar second season in 2021, but his 2022 campaign has been like Jekyll and Hyde. Burrow still makes plays, but he has been significantly turnover prone of late.

Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Mar Chase won’t panic.

“I don’t think he looks any different, man… Hes going to be OK. He’s going to be perfectly fine,” Chase said about Burrow via ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Turnovers played a major role in the Bengals losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys to open the season. Both losses also came down to field goals.

Chase and Burrow came to Cincinnati as high draft picks who turned around the franchise in a short period of time. The Bengals recently sat where the Jets are — a franchise mired in the bottom of its division, looking for answers in the draft. The Jets drafted quarterback Zach Wilson in 2021 with hopes to have the former BYU star produce similar results to Burrow.

Wilson sustained a leg injury during the preseason, and he won’t return until Week 4 against the Steelers according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Backup quarterback Joe Flacco will lead the Jets for now amid a 1-1 start.

Flacco, who started his career with the Baltimore Ravens, has plenty of familiarity with the Bengals from his AFC North Division days. He couldn’t lead the Jets to win against his old team in the opener but led them to a win over Cleveland 31-30 last week.