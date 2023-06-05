‘Beyond Skinwalker Ranch’ Streaming: How to Watch for Free

The show “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” is such a hit for the History Channel that it has spawned a sequel, titled “Beyond Skinwalker Ranch.” The show premieres on Tuesday, June 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

“The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” premiered in March 2020 and is currently airing its fourth season. The show follows a team of investigators digging into the unexplained phenomena surrounding the mysterious Skinwalker Ranch in Utah.

Team members include:

Travis S. Taylor, aerospace engineer

Brandon Fugal, owner of Skinwalker Ranch

Bryant “Dragon” Arnold, security chief

Tom Winterton, ranch superintendent

Jim Segala, skeptic

Erik Bard, principal investigator

Jim Morse, ranch manager

Tom Lewis, ranch caretaker

Kandus Linde, ranch caretaker

Kaleb Bench, Security

Now in the spinoff series, investigaters Erik Bard, Travis Taylor, Bryant “Dragon” Arnold and Brandon Fugal explore “other sites of unusual activity and ‘high strangeness’ phenomena in an effort to discover if the activity documented on Skinwalker Ranch is not only real, but pervasive,” according to the History Channel press release.

It continues:

While Skinwalker Ranch is a unique place, it is not the only place that has interesting phenomena to be observed. “Beyond Skinwalker Ranch” follows a team of professionals including a former CIA investigator, an award-winning investigative journalist, and others as they study eyewitness accounts, unpack visual evidence, and conduct measurable scientific experiments to investigate locales outside of Skinwalker Ranch. From orb detections to numerous UAP sightings, the phenomena studied by the team at each location aims to offer a broader perspective, larger data set, and deeper level of understanding to the team at Skinwalker Ranch.

Locations that the investigaters will explore this season include Bradshaw Ranch in Arizona, Bridgewater Triangle in Massachusetts, Rocky Mountain Ranch in Colorado and more.

The premiere episode is titled “Bradshaw Ranch” and its description reads, “Investigators Andy Bustamante and Paul Beban investigate Bradshaw Ranch in Sedona, Ariz., and encounter dangerous radiation levels, a strange temperature anomaly, and a UAP.”

Then on June 13 comes episode two, titled “Mt. Wilson Ranch.” Its description reads, “Andy and Paul travel to Nevada, and investigate Mt. Wilson, a property once owned by Robert Bigelow and thought to contain mysterious tunnels that lead to a buried UFO.”

This is the second “Beyond” title on the History Channel. The first was “Beyond Oak Island,” a spinoff of the popular treasure hunter show “The Curse of Oak Island.” On “Beyond Oak Island” brothers Rick and Marty Lagina and their friend Matty Blake “head out across America for … treasure quests beyond Oak Island.” Some of their quests have included “Black Sam Bellamy, one of the most successful buccaneers during the golden age of piracy, as well as the infamous Atocha, the 17th century Spanish galleon that was first discovered by the late Mel Fisher in the 1980s, and which still contains hundreds of millions in lost riches today.”

“Beyond Skinwalker Ranch” premieres on Tuesday, June 6 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel.