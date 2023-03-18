Big 12 Gymnastics Championships 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The best gymnasts in the Big 12 compete for conference championships in West Virginia on Saturday, March 18.

The competition (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Big 12 Gymnastics Championships streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Big 12 Gymnastics Championships live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Big 12 Gymnastics Championships live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Big 12 Gymnastics Championships live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Big 12 Gymnastics Championships live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Big 12 Gymnastics Championships live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Big 12 Gymnastics Championships 2023 Preview

The top-ranked Oklahoma gymnastics team seeks a second-straight Big 12 Conference championship meet crown on Saturday at West Virginia.

Oklahoma won the title in 2022 after a one-year absence from the throne. Before 2021, the Sooners won eight-straight conference titles.

The Sooners seek an 18th conference title with a stellar lineup of 11 All-Big 12 gymnasts. That crew includes freshman Faith Torrez, senior Ragan Smith, sophomores Danielle Sievers and Jordan Bowers, and juniors Audrey Davis and Katherine LeVasseur.

“She has these tiny little things that she can get rid of, little small deductions,” Sooners head coach K.J. Kindler said about Torrez via The Ponca City News. “But she could win floor at NCAA Championships. She could win floor at every event she’s got from this point forward, she’s that strong on that event as a freshman.”

“It’s just unusual the way she attacks it,” Kindler added. “It almost looks the same every time she does it.”

Thirteenth-ranked Denver will look to make a splash at the Big 12 championships on Saturday. The Pioneers scored a program-high 198.150 score on March 5 against Towson. Denver gymnasts Jessica Hutchinson and Lynnzee Brown both have stellar seasons going. Denver won the conference title in 2021.

Hutchinson is the daughter of former Bulgarian Olympian Silvia Mitova, who competed at Barcelona in 1992. Hutchinson adopted Mitova’s choreography in the floor exercises but made it her own.

“I was a little worried about it at first because her style is really different than mine, so I worked on just changing it up a little bit,” Hutchinson said via 9 News. “We kept the beginning and the end the same and then I’ve had some poses here and there that were hers that I was actually able to do well, so we fit those in two little parts. The rest, I worked with a choreographer, who is also a Bulgarian, and so she knows that style really well. She really made it fit for me a lot better.”

West Virginia and Iowa State also have quality teams that could compete with Oklahoma and Denver. The Mountaineers have 12 meet wins this season and a solid senior in Emily Holmes-Hackerd, ranked No. 24 in the floor exercises. Iowa State nearly beat Denver once, and the Cyclones have senior Maddie Diab, who is ranked No. 20 in the floor exercises.

“They’ve been working really hard in the gym,” Cyclones head coach Jay Ronayne said via the Iowa State Daily. “To have a little more confidence in the bar squad is gratifying because, over the last two months, it’s been a journey.”