How to Watch Big Ten Tournament 2023 Without Cable

The Big Ten Conference tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 8, with two ranked teams and four teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Games will be televised on Big Ten Network (first round, second round and quarterfinals) and CBS (semifinals and championship)

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all the games on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and CBS and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Big Ten Tournament streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Big Ten Tournament live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Big Ten Network and CBS are included in "Choice" and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Big Ten Tournament live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network (but not CBS) and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue + Sports Extra" bundle. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Big Ten Tournament live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Big Ten Tournament live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Big Ten Tournament 2023 Preview

Fifth-ranked Purdue (26-5) looks like a clear frontrunner to win the Big Ten Conference tournament, but four bubble teams desperately need to win or make a deep run.

Here’s a look at the bracket and teams in the field.

The 2023 #B1GMBBT bracket is set! Who’s taking home the 🏆❓ pic.twitter.com/8JzmrtN4UF — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 6, 2023

Purdue

The fifth-ranked Boilermakers cruised through the Big Ten season to the regular season crown. Purdue seeks a sweep with the conference tournament title next. Center Zach Edey is one of the best in the country with 21.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.

Indiana

The No. 19 Hoosiers (21-10) finished in a tie for second in the Big Ten and now look to win the conference tournament. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is a dynamic player with 20.5 points, 11 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, and 3.9 assists per game.

Northwestern

The Wildcats (21-10), also in second place, were one of the toughest teams in the Big Ten all season. Wildcats guard Boo Buie is one of the best backcourt players around amid his 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals

Michigan State

The Spartans (19-11) finished the regular season with two-straight wins. Spartans guard Tyson Walker leads the team with 14.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Illinois

The Illini (20-11) challenged the likes of Indiana and Purdue in conference play during the past month. Illini guard Terrence Shannon leads the team with 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Maryland

The Terrapins (20-11) beat Purdue, Indiana, and Northwestern during the regular season. Terrapins guard Jahmir Young makes the team go amid his 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Iowa

The Hawkeyes (19-12) swept Indiana and can beat almost any team in the field. Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray leads the team with 20.5 points, eight rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks, and a steal per game.

Michigan

The Wolverines (11-9) are one of the “next four out” according to ESPN bracketology and may need to win the Big Ten to reach the Big Dance. Michigan features a talented center in Hunter Dickinson who averages 18.2 points, nine rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.5 assists per game.

Penn State

The Nittany Lions (19-12) are considered one of the “last four byes” among the bubble squads. Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett leads the team with 18 points, 7.3 rebounds, seven assists, and a steal per game.

Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights (18-13) are considered one of the “last four in” among bubble teams. Rutgers will need a big showing in the Big Ten tournament to keep the season going in the Big Dance.

Wisconsin

The Badgers (17-13) have been NCAA Tournament regulars for years, but this team sits among the “first four out” among bubble teams at the moment. Wisconsin will need to make a deep run in the Big Ten tournament for any shot at the Big Dance.

Nebraska

The Cornhuskers (16-15) hold the distinction of the only Power Five program without an NCAA Tournament win. Nebraska will need to win the Big Ten tournament to get a shot at winning the program’s first NCAA Tournament game.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes (13-18) didn’t live up to recent expectations but get a chance to right the ship in the Big Ten Tournament. Buckeyes guard Brice Sensabaugh leads the team with 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Minnesota

The Golden Gophers (8-21) struggled mightily in the Big Ten this season with just two conference wins. Gophers forward Dawson Garcia leads the team with 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game.