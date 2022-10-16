Bills vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Game for Free

Arguably the game of the year for the regular season kicks off on Sunday, October 16, when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bills vs Chiefs streaming live online today:

Bills vs Chiefs Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) and Buffalo Bills (4-1) meet for the first time since an epic AFC Divisional playoff showdown last season.

Kansas City knocked out the Bills in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium after a dramatic back-and-forth battle. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen alike shined in that game, and the two take the field again on Sunday.

“We’ve moved on,” Allen told the media during an October 12 press conference, “we’re ready to focus on this week and I know everybody in the media is going to make a big deal of it but as players, it really is just our next game on our schedule. It’s the biggest one we’re playing because it is the next one.”

“Nothing that we did last year carries over to this year,” Allen continued. “So, we just gotta go out there again in a hostile environment. We know how their crowd is. It’s a fantastic place to play in, it’s one of the special places you can play in the league. Looking forward to the challenge and it’s a really good team that we’re about to go play.”

Allen comes in fresh off of a monster game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. He threw for 424 yards and fourth touchdowns versus one interception. Allen has 1,651 yards and 15 touchdowns overall this season.

“When you go up against the other great quarterbacks in the league, you always want to win, you always want to compete,” Mahomes told reporters regarding Allen on October 12. “Josh is a great guy. He’s a great quarterback. Physically talented, he can throw, he can run, he can really do it all. But he’s a great dude too.”

Mahomes likewise had a big Week 5 with 292 yards for four touchdowns. He looks as good as ever with a new-look receiving group this season amid 1,398 yards and 15 touchdowns thus far.

“As a football fan myself, when I’m watching games, I love watching him play,” Allen told the media regarding Mahomes. “He’s a fantastic player. He can do everything you want.”