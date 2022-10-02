How to Watch Bills vs Ravens Game Online for Free

With week four of the NFL season already upon us the magnitude of games is starting to heat up. One of the top matchups this week will feature a couple of MVP candidates as the Buffalo Bills travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bills vs Ravens streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bills vs Ravens live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bills vs Ravens live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bills vs Ravens live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bills vs Ravens live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Bills vs Ravens live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Bills vs Ravens live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Bills vs Ravens live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bills vs Ravens live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Bills vs Ravens Preview

The Bills are coming off of their first loss of the season in a close 21-19 game to the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens on the other hand bounced back from their first loss as they beat the New England Patriots 37-26.

The Bills’ offense has been hot to start the season as they’ve averaged 30.33 points and 450.33 yards per game.

Josh Allen has led the way for the Bills passing for 1,014 yards along with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Allen is also the teams leading rusher with 113 yards and a touchdown.

Stefon Digg is having a monster season so far with 27 receptions for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Isaiah Mckenzie and Gabriel Davis have also played well with 257 yards and three touchdowns between them.

On defense, Buffalo has held opponents to just 12.7 points per game so far. They’ve also recorded 11 sacks and forced seven turnovers already.

The Ravens’ offense has also been impressive averaging 33 points and 385 yards per game. It’s no secret that Lamar Jackson has led the way with 992 total yards along with 12 total touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mark Andrews has been far away the top target with 22 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Rashod Bateman has also played well with eight catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns, including a ridiculous 28.3 yards per game this season.

The Ravens would still like to establish more of a run game beyond Jackson. The hope is that J.K. Dobbins will return to pre-injury form. Dobbins played in his first game of the season last week and had seven carries for 23 yards.

The Ravens’ defense has struggled at times this season so far giving up 25.7 points and 409.7 yards per game. While they have given up points and yards the unit has recorded seven sacks and forced eight turnovers.

The Bills are in a bounce-back spot going into this game, but it’s on the road against a red-hot offense. Both of these teams can put up points so this game could come down to which defense plays best.

Also if either team can establish a consistent run game it could help keep the ball away from the other star quarterback.