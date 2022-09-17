How to Buy Canelo vs GGG 3 Tonight

Almost exactly four years after their last meeting, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin will meet for an anticipated trilogy fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Canelo vs GGG 3 Preview

The trilogy match will take place on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the first match in 2017 Canelo won by a controversial split draw and in the rematch in 2018 Canelo won by a small margin.

Canelo is coming off a light-heavyweight loss to Dmitry Bivol but will drop back to 168 pounds to defend his undisputed super-middleweight title against GGG this weekend. Since the last match, GGG has gone 4-0 with three knockouts.

Canelo is a considerable favorite heading into this matchup on Saturday at -500. While GGG is currently at +380. With GGG coming off of a win and Canelo coming off of a loss, GGG could garner some serious consideration from those betting on the match.

GGG still looks sharp at this point in his career despite the losses to Canelo. He’s still considered a power puncher, that stays busy and has been hot going into the match.

For Canelo, it’s possible that dropping back down to 168 could return him to form. However, Canelo expects to whale on his opponents until they give in.

That backfired on him recently as he failed to stop Bivol. GGG has never been stopped in his career and has already shown twice that he can go the distance with Canelo.

If GGG can make Canelo fight for the whole match and force him to go the distance then he could be in position to pull off the upset. For Canelo, his best bet will be to pick his spots to show his power and to be more active in the fight.

Saturday night’s card also features seven other matches including four other title fights. WBC Super Super-Flyweight Champion Jesse Rodriguez will put his title on the line against Israel Gonzalez.

The other matches on Saturday night will be: