How to Buy the Conor McGregor Fight Tonight

Conor McGregor returns to the octagon for the first time in a year in a highly anticipated rematch with Dustin Poirier, highlighting a loaded UFC 257 card on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC 257 PPV has different pricing choices depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+. You can buy the Poirier vs McGregor 2 PPV right here, or you can read on for a complete rundown of all your different options

How to Buy UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2

If You Don’t Have ESPN+

If you haven’t subscribed to ESPN+ before, you can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 257 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 257 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 257 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 257 PPV for a total of $89.98:

How & Where to Watch UFC 257

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 257 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 257 Preview

This may be one of the most hotly-anticipated cards in a long time, largely due to the co-main events. UFC president Dana White, who had an infamous verbal battle going on with McGregor for much of last year, said last week their beef has been squashed, which in part led to McGregor’s return.

“I honestly, at that point in time, didn’t think we were ever going to get over that,” White told the Washington Post about his various disagreements with McGregor last year. “I was really unhappy about it. I was wrong. He and I ended up talking and we got it worked out.”

Poirier is coming off a hard-earned win by decision over Dan Hooker in June, while McGregor last fought in January 2020, when he took a whopping 40 seconds to dismantle Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246. Poirier and McGregor first met back in 2014, when both were still featherweights. McGregor also took just one round to get a victory then, but things could be different this time around.

Poirier is 10-2 with one no-contest since he moved up to the UFC lightweight division, while 19 of McGregor’s 22 career wins have come courtesy of a knockout, so this should be an entertaining matchup.

“I’m highly confident the shots I will need to land will be hit home inside that first 60 seconds. If Dustin can withstand them, more power to him,” McGregor said, per SportsNet. “I’ve heard he’s hoping it’s a war and a dragged-out war back and forth. I am actually excited about that also. I wouldn’t be against that. I’d actually love that. I would actually relish a war with Dustin. So, if he can withstand the shots and get it poppin’ then let’s get it going. Let’s stand in there and let’s fight. I just see my shots landing early and that’s it.”

“That’s going to be tough to do,” Poirier said in response. “But that should be the goal for him because every minute that ticks off of that clock is just a tougher fight for him. The deeper this thing goes, the more tired we get, the more we suffer, that’s in my favor.”

Here’s a look at the complete UFC 257 card:

Preliminary Card:

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Nasrat Haqparast — Lightweight

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior — Middleweight

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann — Women’s Bantamweight

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio — Light Heavyweight

Andrew Sanchez vs. Andre Muniz — Middleweight

Nik Lentz vs. Movsar Evloev — Catchweight

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov — Flyweight

Main Card: