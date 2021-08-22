How to Watch Chapelwaite Streaming Online

Stephen King is getting yet another TV adaptation when “Chapelwaite” premieres. It is a series based on King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot” and it premieres Sunday, August 22 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on EPIX.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Epix, here are some ways you can watch “Chapelwaite” streaming online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Epix content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Epix Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Epix Channel, you can watch “Chapelwaite” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Epix is available as an add-on to Philo’s main channel bundle. You can include both the main package and the Epix add-on in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Chapelwaite” live or on-demand on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

Epix is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Epix add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Chapelwaite” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Epix is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Epix whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get Epix for a total of $5 per month through Sling, which is the cheapest option if you plan on keeping it long term:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Chapelwaite” live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

Chapelwaite: Official Season 1 Red Band Trailer (2021) Adrien Brody Set in the 1850s, the Chapelwaite follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher's Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family's sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the… 2021-07-27T00:30:01Z

Don’t sleep on EPIX — in the past few years, it has quietly been putting out some of the best original programming of any channel or streaming service out there and “Chapelwaite” looks to be no different.

Based on Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot,” “Chapelwaite” stars Oscar-winner Adrien Brody as Captain Charles Boone and Jennifer Ens, Sirena Gulamgaus and Ian Ho as his children Honor, Loa and Tane. Emily Hampshire, most recently of “Schitt’s Creek,” stars as Rebecca Morgan.

The EPIX press release teases:

Set in the 1850s, Chapelwaite follows Captain Charles Boone, who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations. The series, based on the short story “Jerusalem’s Lot” by Stephen King, also stars Emily Hampshire. Hampshire plays Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke College, and has returned home with an advance to write a story for the new and prestigious Atlantic Monthly. Her writer’s block lifts when Boone arrives in town with his children, and despite her mother’s protests, Rebecca applies to be governess of the infamous Chapelwaite manor and the Boone family in order to write about them. In doing so, Rebecca will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she’ll unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.

The premiere episode is titled “Blood Calls Blood” and its description reads, “In 1850, Captain Charles Boone inherits his wealthy cousin’s estate and relocates his family to small-town Maine; the Boones encounter prejudice, hostility and murder as Charles begins a dangerous journey of self-discovery.”

The second episode, airing August 29, is titled “Memento Mori” and its description reads, “A child in town dies of a mystery illness and on her deathbed, credits Stephen Boone; hysterical townsfolk demand that Charles dig up his cousin’s grave; Charles refuses, but in private opens the grave and is shocked by what he finds.”

Then on September 5 comes “Legacy of Madness,” whose description reads, “Charles continues to hear rats behind the walls, despite assurances there are none; his search for answers leads to an insane asylum where his worst fears are realized.”

“Chapelwaite” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on EPIX.