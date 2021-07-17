Charlo vs Castano Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Jermell Charlo (34-1) and Brian Castano (17-0-0) will square off Saturday, June 17 in a super-welterweight showdown in San Antonio, Texas.

The fight card starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on Showtime. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch a live stream of Charlo vs Castano online:

You can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Showtime’s cable-free streaming service, which comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you're signed up for Showtime's streaming service, you can watch Charlo vs Castano live on the Showtime app or on your computer via the Showtime website.

You can also watch on your computer via the Showtime website.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content on the Prime Showtime channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you're signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch Charlo vs Castano live on the Amazon Video app or on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Charlo vs Castano live on the FuboTV app or on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Charlo vs Castano live on the AT&T TV app or on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch Charlo vs Castano live on the Hulu app or on your computer via the Hulu website.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Charlo vs Castano Preview

Belts galore will be on the line in this one, with WBA, WBC and IBF super welterweight champion Charlo putting his hardware up against WBO champion Castano.

“Charlo is a great fighter,” Castano said prior to the fight. “There’s no doubt about it. But I came here to do my job and I’m going to come forward. I’m the type of fighter that is always going after you. My goal has always been to go up against the best of the best and the elite of my division. I have that chance now, and I’m going to prove why I deserve this chance.”

Castano won the belt from Patrick Teixeira in February, and he also has recent wins against Cedric Vitu and Michel Soro. At 5-foot-7 and a half, Castano is shorter than Charlo, who is 5-11, and his opponent also has an almost six-inch reach advantage, but that’s not deterring him one bit.

“I will leave my heart in the ring and do everything in my power to become the undisputed, unified champion of the world,” Castano added. “I think that Charlo is in the prime of his career as well. That’s why I looked for this fight. This is the fight I’ve been looking for because we are both in the best moment of our career, and I want to take advantage of it.”

On the other side, Charlo is ready to show what he’s got in front of a very friendly crowd.

“Castano is going to leave everything in the ring. So we’re not playing any games. I’ve been training really hard,” Charlo said, via Complex. “I’ve added things that have made me better because I know for a fact that this is going to be a great fight. I love my home state of Texas and I love fighting there. We’re bred differently. We’re a state that’s fought our own wars. This is huge. It’s a legacy fight for me and I’m ready for it.”

The 31-year-old Charlo weighed in at 153 pounds, while Castano, also 31, tipped the scales at 153 1/4 pounds heading into the fight.

Here’s a look at the entire fight card: