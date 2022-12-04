Chiefs vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

It’s hard to believe that we are already at week 13 of the NFL season, but as they say, time flies when you’re having fun. Speaking of fun, one of the most intriguing matchups of the season occurs this week as we’ll see an AFC Championship rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch the Browns vs Panthers streaming live online today:

These two teams enter this game as two of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Chiefs have won five games in a row and have become the favorites to win the Super Bowl, while the Bengals have overcome a slow start and have won three in a row to run their record to 7–4.

In terms of division standings, the Chiefs have a comfortable three-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bengals on the other hand will be playing either for first place or to stay tied for first place depending on what the Baltimore Ravens do on Sunday.

The motivation for the Chiefs in this game is obvious after losing the AFC Championship Game to the Bengals last season. Since the loss to the Bills earlier this season the Chiefs have been on fire and have looked like the best team in the league.

Mahomes has become the MVP favorite as he’s been operating at a ridiculous level. Mahomes has already passed for 3,585 yards along with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Travis Kelce has still been playing like the best tight end in the NFL with 73 receptions for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns. Juju Smith-Schuster has also fit in well with 49 receptions for 653 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs’ defense has been prone to giving up points at times this season as they’ve allowed 22.1 points per game. However, they’ve only been allowing 335 yards per game.

For the Bengals, Joe Burrow has also been playing at a high level with 3,160 yards passing along with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Tee Higgins has stepped up and had a big season so far with Ja’Marr Chase missing some time with a hip injury. Higgins has caught 57 passes for 826 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bengals’ defense has also given up points at times allowing 21 points per game. Similar to the Chiefs though they are holding opponents to just 328 yards per game.

The Chiefs are considered a slight favorite, but the game is in Cincinnati and it’s possible that Chase could return for the Bengals. This game required overtime in the playoffs and we should be in for another thriller.