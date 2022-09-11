Chiefs vs Cardinals Live Stream: How to Watch Game for Free

The NFL season is finally back after months of waiting. One of the more interesting games on Sunday afternoon will feature a matchup of star young quarterbacks when the Arizona Cardinals host the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Chiefs vs Cardinals streaming live online today:

Chiefs vs Cardinals Preview

The Chiefs last season came up just short of making it to their third straight Super Bowl as they lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. This will be a new-look offense for the Chiefs after star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Dolphins.

The good news in Kansas City is that Patrick Mahomes is back and he still has star tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs also added Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Despite those moves and the talent the Chiefs have, it’s unlikely they’ll be as explosive without Hill. The Chiefs will also hope that they can get production out of Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson, and rookie Skyy Moore.

Kansas City should have a solid backfield as Ronald Jones II joins Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The offensive line should be a strength as all five starters are back from last season.

On defense, the Chiefs’ defensive line should still be solid with Chris Jones and Frank Clark. The team was also able to add George Karlaftis from Purdue in the draft.

At linebacker, Kansas City will be led by Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr. after the departure of Anthony Hitchens. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the secondary as they lost three starters in the offseason including Tyrann Mathieu.

The Cardinal offense of course will be led by quarterback Kyler Murray but they’ll be without star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins for the first six weeks due to suspension for PED use. The team did acquire Hollywood Brown this offseason to add another weapon.

The Cardinals also bring back AJ Green, Zach Ertz, and James Connor as veteran contributors. The offensive line also has four of their five starters and should be a solid unity again.

On defense, Arizona lost Chandler Jones and that will be a big loss but the team does bring back Markus Golden and J.J. Watt. At linebacker, the Cardinals are young and will be led by former first-round picks Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins.

The secondary will also be young and will need Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson to play well. This game will be a good opening test for two star quarterbacks that will be playing without star wide receivers.