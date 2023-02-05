How to Watch the Clash at The Coliseum Race for Free

The NASCAR season once again gets underway in Los Angeles, as drivers compete in the second annual Clash at The Coliseum on Sunday night.

The race (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Clash at The Coliseum streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Clash at The Coliseum live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Clash at The Coliseum live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Clash at The Coliseum live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Clash at The Coliseum live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Clash at The Coliseum live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Clash at The Coliseum 2023 Preview

The Clash at the Coliseum is the annual preseason NASCAR exhibition event. It used to just be called The Clash and took playce at the Dayton International Speedway from 1979 to 2021, then in 2022 it moved to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which is where the 2023 race is being held.

The race is made up of qualifying rounds on Saturday, February 4, then the qualifiers move on to heat races on Sunday afternoon, followed by the main event on Sunday evening. The four heat races are 25 laps each and the top five from each heat advance to the main event, which makes up 20 spots. The drivers who dont’ finish in the top five of their heat can make it to the main event via a last-chance qualifier. The LCQs are two 50-lap races where the top three finishes in each advance to the main event. The 27th and final spot in the main event is reserved for the driver who finished highest in the 2022 season standings but had not yet qualified for the Clash finals.

The 35 drivers vying for the 27 spots in the in the Clash at the Coliseum are as follows:

Ross Chastain

Austin Cindric

Austin Dillon

Kevin Harvick

Kyle Larson

Brad Keselowski

Corey LaJoie

Kyle Busch

Chase Elliott

Aric Almirola

Denny Hamlin

Ryan Blaney

Chase Briscoe

JJ Yeley

AJ Allmendinger

Chris Buescher

Martin Truex Jr

Christopher Bell

Harrison Burton

Joey Logano

Bubba Wallace

William Byron

Justin Haley

Michael McDowell

Todd Gilliland

Ryan Preece

Noah Gragson

Erik Jones

Tyler Reddick

Ricky Stenhouse

Alex Bowman

Cody Ware

Ty Gibbs

Ty Dillon

BJ McLeod

Daniel Suarez

Cypress Hill and Wiz Khalifa have been announced as performers for the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum.

“What a tremendous addition to the 2023 Busch Light Clash,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy, in a statement. “Cypress Hill are cultural icons, not only in Los Angeles but around the world. We can’t wait for them to perform for our fans during this historic event.”

“NASCAR drivers have the mentality of taking it to the limit on every lap, and we take the same approach with our music,” said Cypress Hill co-founder Sen Dog. “We’re excited to have NASCAR return to our back yard, and we look forward to bringing some South Gate style to all of the NASCAR fans at the LA Coliseum.”

Khalifa added, “The NASCAR cars will bring the noise, and I’ll bring the party. We’re going to have a great time celebrating together at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, and I can’t wait to see everybody there.”

NASCAR’s annual Clash at the Coliseum runs on Sunday, February 5 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time on FOX.