How to Watch Clemson vs Notre Dame Online for Free

For week 10 of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Clemson Tigers are taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Clemson vs Notre Dame streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Clemson vs Notre Dame live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Clemson vs Notre Dame live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game, since you can also watch all of Notre Dame’s NBC games on Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Clemson vs Notre Dame live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Clemson vs Notre Dame live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Clemson vs Notre Dame live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Clemson vs Notre Dame Preview

The 5-3 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame are hosting the undefeated Clemson Tigers in week 10 of the college football season. Clemson is favored but only by a field goal, and the Irish have won five of their last six games, including toppling Syracuse on the road. The last time the two teams played was the double-overtime game in 2020 when the No. 4 Fighting Irish beat the No. 1 Tigers 47-40.

In his pre-game press conference, Notre Dame head coach said that big games like this are why players come to Notre Dame.

‘It’s going to be a great environment, you know. This is what I tell them. This is why you come to Notre Dame, and to be a part of games like this. You know, the best thing we can do is put on a good performance. But for them to understand that this is what Notre Dame’s about, you know. And you got a chance to be a part of this future in this football program. So it’s a big weekend for us,” said Freeman.

He added, “Anytime you can get these kids on campus, it’s important for them to experience this game day atmosphere. Because a lot of kids — you know what, a lot of the recruits now take official visits during the summer and before they ever get a chance to to experience what a game day is like here, especially in South Bend, and so, when we want all the kids that come here on campus to really have a great experience but also understand that this is what takes place at Notre Dame. And again, the other part of that is making sure that we put on a good performance and we execute on the game field.”

In his own pre-game press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said that they’re “excited” to head up to Notre Dame and he praised the job Freeman has done after the Irish started 0-2 this year.

“Really excited about going up to Notre Dame. This is a really good football team. When you look at them and study them and have watched every play of every game and have a good feel for who they are, I think, and I don’t know coach (Marcus) Freeman, but he’s done a great job of just settling them in is the best way I can say it. They had two tough losses early, and when you’re at a place like Notre Dame, it really shows the type of leader I think (Freeman) is that he’s been able to overcome that and settle them down, manage his staff and manage the team. Really impressed with him as a leader. That’s a difficult thing to do,” said Swinney.

He also said that his undefeated team has been “far from perfect” so far, but they have “found ways to win games,” which he is “really proud of.”

The Clemson vs Notre Dame game kicks off Saturday, November 5 at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock.