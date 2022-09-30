How to Watch Clippers vs Maccabi Ra’anana Online for Free

The Los Angeles Clippers tip off NBA Preseason action with international competition against Maccabi Ra’anana on Friday, September 30.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV (nationally) and KTLA 5 (in the Clippers market), but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include NBA and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Clippers vs Maccabi Ra’anana streaming live online:

Clippers vs Maccabi Ra’anana Preview

Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George look to have big seasons this year, but their on-court action will have to wait as the preseason tips off.

Both Leonard and George will sit out the opener against Maccabi Ra’anana in Seattle. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue wants to keep his 30-something-year-old veteran stars fresh. That also includes sitting John Wall and Reggie Jackson.

“We’ve got to be smart about the process of him and John and try to go from there,” Lue said via Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

Younger Clippers such as Luke Kennard and Terance Mann will see more playing time, Greif noted. Kennard played in 70 games last season for the Clippers and averaged 11.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Mann competed in 81 games and posted 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per night.

Los Angeles boasts the deepest team in the league according to Bleacher Report. Mann and Kennard are considered rotation caliber players along with Brandon Boston Jr. and Amir Coffey per Bleacher Report.

The Clippers have a “whopping nine players who are deserving of a starting job” in Leonard, George, Wall, Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr. Nicolas Batum, Norman Powell, and Robert Covington per Bleacher Report. That easily makes the Clippers the deepest squad in the league according to Bleacher Report.

Maccabi Ra’anana, a professional club in Ra’anana, Israel, faces a monster challenge in the NBA’s deepest squad — even without some of its stars. This marks the first of Maccabi Ra’anana’s three games with NBA squads — the Portland Trailblazers on October 6 and Oklahoma City Thunder on October 9.

Besides bringing international basketball competition to the NBA, the Clippers facing Maccabi Ra’anana could be a step in bringing basketball back to Seattle. The Seattle Supersonics departed in for Oklahoma City 2008 to become the Thunder.

Tod Leiweke, owner of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, wants to see it happen.

“In due time, they will get to this,” Leiweke told FOX 13 Seattle’s Aaron Levin. “And in due time, we’re going to be well positioned. The hard work is done, building a world class arena. That’s why the team left.”

“We now have that world class arena in place. It will stand the test of time. The building is phenomenal for basketball,” Leiweke added. “And in fact, two games that are gonna play here, the first NBA game in our building will happen that first week in October — and we’re going to have a packed house and in our own Seattle way we will tell the world we are here. We are ready.”