How to Watch CMT Let Freedom Sing 2022 Online for Free

CMT is airing its own Fourth of July concert special called “Let Freedom Sing!,” airing Monday, July 4 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on CMT.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “CMT Let Freedom Sing!” online, with the first three options offering a free trial:

‘CMT Let Freedom Sing’ Preview

Play

Brett Eldredge Performs "America the Beautiful" | CMT's Let Freedom Sing! Brett Eldredge performs "America the Beautiful" live from Nashville for CMT's Let Freedom Sing! Check out more at cmt.com/ #BrettEldredge #LetFreedomSing #CMT SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT: bit.ly/2EUv0Nc For updates on all your things country, follow CMT! CMT News & More: cmt.com CMT on FB: facebook.com/cmt CMT on Twitter: twitter.com/cmt CMT on Instagram: instagram.com/cmt/ 2019-07-10T00:00:02Z

In recent years, CMT has gotten in on the Fourth of July fun by airing a live broadcast of Nashville’s “Let Freedom Sing!” concert to celebrate America’s Independence Day.

CMT’s Cody Alan hosts the 90-minute special that “features a concert from Old Dominion, immediately followed by a commercial-free presentation of one of the largest fireworks displays in the country, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp’s (NCVC) live Fourth of July fireworks display, accompanied by the Nashville Symphony,” according to the CMT press release.

Additionally, Gramps Morgan, Cassadee Pope, Wendy Moten and Levi Hummon will be on hand to perform alongside Old Dominion during the live concert that will feature “an Amazon Family Fun Zone and the largest fireworks show in Nashville history with the pyrotechnics synchronized to a live performance by the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony,” accoridng to the Nashville official website.

It adds:

A total of 16 Nashville-based artists will be featured on the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage and at the Amazon Family Fun Zone at Music City Walk of Fame Park over the two-day celebration. Performances at the Amazon Family Fun Zone on July 3 for Prelude to the 4th will include Troubadour Blue, Craig Duncan & Friends, Les Kerr & The Bayou Band, The Woods, Jesse Labelle and Emily Earle, along with DJ Dave Audé. On July 4, performances will include San Rafael Band, Joe West Band, Jenny Tolman, Nick Howard and Jeverson, along with DJ Rod Youree.

The website says of Old Dominion that they have “emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands out of Nashville, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound. Their lyrical wit and hook-heavy songwriting has certainly proved a winning method: since breaking onto the music scene in 2014, the band has notched eight No. 1 singles at country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several Platinum and Gold single certifications, and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe. Old Dominion is currently the reigning CMA and ACM Group of the Year.”

“The Nashville 4th of July is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and to draw in visitors to our city from around the world,” said Courtney Ross, Amazon’s Senior Manager of Community Engagement, in a statement. “We are delighted to contribute to the programming of this year’s celebration with the Amazon Family Fun Zone, which will feature family-friendly activities and great performances from incredible local artists.”

The 2022 Let Freedom Sing 4th of July concert airs Monday, July 4 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CMT.