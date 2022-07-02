Collegiate Rugby Shield 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Collegiate Rugby Shield will be played this Saturday over at Zions Bank Stadium over in Herriman, Utah. In it, the top rugbiers at the collegiate level show off their skills.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Collegiate Rugby Shield online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Collegiate Rugby Shield live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 1 is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Collegiate Rugby Shield live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FS1, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Collegiate Rugby Shield live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Collegiate Rugby Shield live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

Collegiate Rugby Shield 2022 Preview

Team Canyon and Team Peaks face off in the game that will mean a great deal for many of the players as the possibility of them being selected by a Major League Rugby franchise. This match has a select list of 50 college rugby standouts have begun preparations for the Saturday’s inaugural Collegiate Rugby Shield.

The invitational event will see these two select teams showcasing their talent for Major League Rugby scouts.

Coaching the two sides are a pair of retired internationals of the highest level – USA fullback Tui Osborne and Canada hooker Ray Barkwill. They will run the rule over their squads in a series of training sessions starting today, with the goal of giving players the best possible opportunity to catch the eye of pro scouts ahead of August’s MLR Collegiate Draft.

The majority of players named are US-born, some are even parat of the youth programs at USA Rugby. There inclusions from elsewhere including Mexico Sevens representative Enrique Carmona and a pair of Argentines in Tomás Casares and Matías Caramuti. University of Arizona’s James Rivers has played for Hong Kong at u20 level and Laurier’s Carter Smith is the only Canadian included, a national u18 selection.

Among the US talent on display, both Angus Kelly and Sione Mahe have represented their country at age-grade level in sevens. Iowa State prop Brandon Karnes and Lindenwood duo Bill Whiteside and Evan Conlon are part of the USA’s High Performance development program.