Where to Watch Coventry vs Luton Town in US

The EFL Championship playoffs is down to its final two teams, as Luton Town takes on Coventry City Saturday for a coveted spot in the Premier League.

Coventry vs Luton Town Preview

playoffs, the winner of which gets promoted to the Premier League, the semifinals are held in two legs. For Luton Town this year, they split with Sunderland but they advanced because they had more total goals, three goals versus two for Sunderland.

Coventry City drew with Middlesbrough in their first game, then won the second leg 1-0 to advance to the finals. Now Luton Town and Coventry City will face off for a spot in the Premier League for the 2023-2024 season. The top two teams from the EFL Championship league automatically advance; this year, that was Burnley and Sheffield United.

Luton Town is the slight favorite to win, but both teams had good seasons and it should be a hotly-contested match. The two teams played twice since last July. The first match was a 2-2 draw, the second a 1-1 draw, so expect this one to come down to the wire.

Following the win over Sunderland, Luton Town head coach Rob Edwards said in a press interview that the team has known all along that they were capable of this kind of success.

“I’m really proud of the players and I”m so pleased for the supporters and everyone connected to the club,” said Edwards, adding, “We deserved to win the game, we were the better team … we belived from day one that we can achieve something. Now we’ve got one more game to go to try and do it … I’m really proud, it’s a great night. I want everyone to enjoy it and enjoy the moment and and celebrate winning the semi-final. Now we’re going to go and have a day at Wembley, which will be special. But we’ve always believed, this group of players is special … they’re good players and people need to give them credit. They fight so hard for each other, there’s such a spirit there.”

Meanwhile, Coventry City coach Mark Robins said in an interview that his team has fought hard and absolutely deserves to be in the finals as well.

“It was unbelievable, the effort that they put in … it’s phenomenal and to get to the Wembley final again, the third one since I came back in, everybody deserves it. The work that’s gone into it this year, the work that’s gone into it tonight, is phenomenal … we’ve got to go to Wembley now,” said Robins.

The EFL Championship final between Luton Town and Coventry City kicks off on Saturday, May 27 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus.