How to Watch ‘Descendants: The Royal Wedding’ Live Online

The latest addition to the “Descendants”-verse is an animated special, “Descendants: The Royal Wedding,” which premieres Friday, August 13 at 9:40 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel.

There’s no announced date for when it will move to Disney+, but if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Descendants: The Royal Wedding” live online:

This new animated special “invites viewers to Auradon’s epic social event — Mal and King Ben’s wedding,” teases the Disney Channel press release.

The press release adds, “Reprising their popular roles are Dove Cameron as Mal, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as Ben, Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, China Anne McClain as Uma, Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, Dan Payne as Beast, Bobby Moynihan as Dude the Dog and Cheyenne Jackson as Hades.”

The official description of the special teases, “Happily-ever-after continues for Auradon’s power couple as they prepare to say ‘I do’ at an epic celebration with their friends and family, but Hades threatens to ruin it all.”

In the preview trailer released at D23 in July, Mal says, “I dreamed of this day my whole life” and Ben adds, “I can’t believe we’re finally getting married!” But then Hades can be heard snarling, “I’m sorry, did I interrupt something? You didn’t think this was over, did you?”

“‘Descendants’ introduced a fantasy world of stories and characters anchored in Disney mythology. For the past six years, it captivated young viewers and grew to become among Disney Channel’s biggest entertainment franchises ever,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television, in a statement. “It had the benefit of immensely talented stars, who we now welcome back for this animated ‘Royal Wedding’ special that will bridge the audience to what we hope will be a new chapter of compelling ‘Descendants’ stories and characters yet to come.”

The press release also says that the absence of Carlos, who was played by the late Cameron Boyce, “will be acknowledged in the storyline and Boyce’s memory will be honored in the telecast.”

Boyce died in his sleep in July 2019 at the age of 20. His cause of death was epilepsy.

The first “Descendants” movie premiered in 2015 and was an immediate hit for the Disney Channel, telling the story of the teenage children of famous Disney heroes and villains like Belle and the Beast, the Fairy Godmother, Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip, Dopey, Cinderella and Prince Charming, Mulan, Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella de Vil. It has since spawned two sequel films, a live-action prequel miniseries called “Descendants: School of Secrets” and an animated short-form series called “Descendants: Wicked World.”

“Descendants: The Royal Wedding” premieres Friday, August 13 at 9:40 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel.