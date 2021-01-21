How to Watch Disney Plus on Samsung Galaxy Tab

Start Your Free Trial

Another streaming service has entered the fray, this time streaming a host of Disney live-action and animated feature films. Disney+ is the production company’s answer to the content streaming market, which means it’s time to revisit the age-old question that pops up every time a new service is launched – will it work with your Samsung Galaxy tablet? Though it would be most beneficial for Disney to release its service to all devices, that’s not always the case. For your needs, though, as a Samsung Galaxy Tab user, you shouldn’t have an issue downloading the app onto your tablet.

There have been reported issues of the app not downloading on Samsung Galaxy apps running on the One UI 2.0 beta, but Disney+ should be up and running for all other Samsung tablets.

Having some difficulties locating the app so you can start streaming hours of Disney content? If you’re looking to jump in and stream Frozen 2 and Onward on Disney Plus, We have you covered with a quick step-by-step on how to watch Disney Plus on Samsung tablets.

How to Watch Disney Plus on Samsung Tablets

Disney Plus was a relatively universal rollout, meaning there are few devices within the United States that can’t access the app at this point. Though Samsung tablets running on the beta UI may have faced issues, Disney Plus was launched for all Samsung tablets (as well as Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Roku, and more). To get access to a library of Disney content, follow these steps:

1. Sign up for a Disney+ account 2. Power up your Samsung Galaxy tablet 3. Ensure there is a WiFi or mobile network connection 4. On the home screen, locate the Play Store 5. Ensure you’re on the Apps tab and find Disney Plus or 6. Search for “Disney Plus” in the top search bar 7. Click Install 8. Once downloaded, sign in with your credentials 9. Find whatever show/movie you want to watch 10. Tap on that show/movie 11. Tap the Play button

It’s a quick and simple process that stands between you and hours of entertaining Disney content.

When Does Disney+ Launch on Samsung Tablets?

The Disney Plus app launched on November 12, 2019 at 6:00 AM EST. Though it may take longer for the app to become active on specific services, there shouldn’t be a significant delay in when you can sign in and enjoy streaming your Disney content.

Disney+ will not be available in Europe until March 31, 2020.

How Much Will Disney Plus Cost On Google Play?

Like the majority of these types of streaming apps available on Google Play, Disney Plus will be free to download. However, you’ll need to purchase a Disney Plus subscription for either $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There’s also a Disney Plus bundle available that adds Hulu and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99/month.

After you’ve subscribed to Disney Plus, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the Disney Plus app on your Android device to start streaming.

How to Download Shows to Watch Later

One other great feature of Disney Plus is that you can download shows to watch later, so if you’re sitting at home on your wifi, you can download shows to watch when you won’t have an internet connection.

This is good to utilize if you want to download your shows now (when you’re kids are not gaming or using the internet) to watch later.

To do so, browse to whatever show you want to download, and next to the Play button, you’ll find a download arrow icon. Click on that icon, and your content will begin downloading. It has a circular progress bar, so keep an eye on that before you plan to take your device away from an internet connection. Make sure it’s downloaded completely before leaving your house!

