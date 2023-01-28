Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The men’s final for the 2023 Australian Open is set — No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic, who seeks an astounding 10th title in Melbourne.

In the United States, the match (3:30 a.m. ET, late Saturday night/early Sunday morning) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Djokovic vs Tsitsipas:

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Preview

A year ago, Novak Djokovic was not allowed to play in the Australian Open due to his vaccine status. When he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, he was deported from Australia. At the time, Djokovic challenged the cancellation of his visa on “health and good order” grounds in court, but a judge rejected his challenge and he had to leave the country. He was the defending Australian Open champion, having defeated Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 Aussie Open.

With Djokovic out, Rafael Nadal won his second Australian Open title, also defeating Medvedev.

But Djokovic was allowed to compete in 2023 and he has advanced to his 10th Australian Open men’s final. In fact, Djokovic has never lost when he makes the finals of this tournment.

The 35-year-old Serbian tennis star will take on 24-year-old rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece. Tsitsipas made it to the semifinals the past two years in a row, but lost to Medvedev in the semis both times. He also made the semifinals in 2019 and lost to Nadal. Tsitsipas is seeking his first Grand Slam title (a win from either the Australian Open, U.S. Open, French Open or Wimbledon). The closest he has come before the 2023 Australian Open final is in 2021 when he lost in the French Open final to Djokovic.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is seeking his 22nd Grand Slam title, which would tie him for the most all-time with Nadal.

In his pre-match press conference, Djokovic said that he will have his work cut out for him against Tsitsipas in the finals.

“The job needs to be done on the court. I’m going to play against Tsitsipas, who is in great shape, great form, has been playing some of his best tennis and I’m sure that he’s going to be very motivated to win his first Grand Slam title,” said Djokovic. “I know his game pretty well, he knows my game well. We’ve played several times on different surfaces … I know what’s ahead of me and I’m excited. Fortunately for me at this stage in my career because of all the achievements there’s always, basically every match or every tournament, there’s always something on the line, particularly when the Grand Slams are played, so of course I’m privileged to be in this position and I’m hoping for the best.”

The Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic men’s final starts Sunday, January 29 at 3:30 a.m. Eastern time on ESPN and ESPN Plus.