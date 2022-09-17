Where to Watch Duke vs North Carolina A&T Football Today

In-state foes Duke and North Carolina A&T clash Saturday in Durham.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch North Carolina A&T vs Duke:

Duke vs. North Carolina A&T Preview

In Saturday’s matchup of the Duke Blue Devils vs the North Carolina A&T Aggies, the Blue Devils are looking to start their season 3-0.

In his pre-game press conference (via the Duke Chronicle), Duke head coach Mike Elko said that even though Duke has won the last two matchups with North Carolina A&T, they know the Aggies are going to make them work for it.

“They’re going to really make it hard for you to run the football, they’re gonna pack numbers into the box, and so we’re going to have to really do a good job with our running schemes and creating movement up front,” Elko said, adding, “They’ve kind of been bouncing around two quarterbacks so far this year, and so it’ll be interesting to see where they settle on that coming into our game.”

He also praised the job that North Carolina A&T head coach Sam Washington has done over the past few years, via GoDuke.com.

“We’ve got a really good North Carolina A&T program coming in here. Anytime we get a chance to play an in-state program, that creates a little bit more buzz and a little bit more atmosphere. We’re certainly excited to host them this week. Coach [Sam] Washington has done a really good job with that program in the last few years. Got a lot of respect for what we see on film. They’re very fast, very athletic team,” said Elko.

He added, “Defensively, they’re very similar to what we saw last week, and Coach Washington has been a defensive guy. You know, they are a four-down front. They’re going to really make it hard for you to run the football. They’re going to pack numbers into the box, so we’re going to have to really do a good job with our run schemes and creating movement up front. Offensively they spread you out. They’ve got really good athletes. … Our focus is on the now and it’s on this game and making sure that we get better every day and come out and play this week to our standard. That’s our goal of the week and where we’re trying to go.”

He also praised his team’s confidence and all the work they put in in the offseason, saying, “Confidence comes from preparation and confidence comes from how much you put in to becoming the best you can become. These kids know they’ve worked hard. These kids have worked for eight-and-a-half months to get themselves ready for this season. We just keep reminding them of that. The work you’ve put in is never going to go away. That’s where confidence should come from. It shouldn’t come from anything else other than, you’re fully prepared for the task at hand.”

The Duke vs North Carolina A&T game kicks off Saturday, September 17 at 6 p.m. Eastern on the ACC Network X and ESPN Plus.