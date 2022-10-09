How to Watch Eagles vs Cardinals Game Streaming Online

The Philadelphia Eagles look to stay unbeaten when facing the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 9.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Eagles vs Cardinals streaming live online today:

Eagles vs Cardinals Preview

The last remaining unbeaten team in the NFL looks to keep it that way on Sunday.

Philadelphia (4-0) takes on an Arizona Cardinals team (2-2) that’s looking to stay in the thick of the NFC West Division race and knock the Eagles from their perch. The matchup also features two of the brightest young quarterbacks in the league — Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and Kyler Murray of the Cardinals.

Hurts command of the Eagles has been of the biggest stories in the league amid the team’s 4-0 start. He has 1,120 yards passing and four touchdowns versus two interceptions. He also has 204 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Both Hurts and Murry have ties to similar roots — growing up in Texas and playing for Oklahoma in college. Hurts played there after Murray and after transferring from Alabama.

“Since I was in high school, I’ve always had a lot of respect for Kyler,” Hurts said via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Texas is a really big state. It’s a football state. I always remember him doing his thing in the DFW in Allen. He won every game in high school; that’s very impressive. He was able to do great things at OU, winning the Heisman.”

“I’m fortunate to have played for Coach [Lincoln] Riley,” Hurts added. “And I’m fortunate to have been able to have learned from and watch tape from the guys before me.”

Hurts doesn’t get caught up in any comparisons with Murray despite their common backgrounds.

“I’m just doing me,” Hurts said per The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Murray has a strong season going for the Cardinals thus far. He has 991 yards passing for five touchdowns versus two interceptions. He also has 91yards rushing and a touchdown.

Murray and his coach also have put behind a heated exchange from last week’s game against Carolina.

“We both just want to get it right and that’s a good thing,” Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said via Arizona Sports . “Two guys that know what we can be and we haven’t got there yet for whatever reason, but I like the way it’s heading and we’ll continue to push each other until we get there.”

Sunday’s matchup also features Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz going up against his old team.