EMU vs WMU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

In-state rivals Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan will meet Saturday afternoon in Kalamazoo. The 3-2 Eagles are looking to make it four straight victories in this head-to-head matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan Preview

In this inter-state match-up between the Eagles and Broncos, Western Michigan is favored but only by five points, so it looks to be a hotly-contested game. Eastern Michigan has won the last three games in this series and if they win on October 8, that four-game win streak will be its first in the 57-game seris history. Western put together a five-game wine streak between 2014 and 2018.

After beating Arizona State in September, Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton said in his post-game press conference (via Ypsi11) that he knows his team is capable of really good football.

“We’re capable of playing really good football, but I would also say it has exposed our lack of maturation of a program and we’ve not been able to handle, you know, some success after some of those monumental wins,” Chris Creighton said in Monday’s press conference. “That’s where we’re at as a program, or that’s where we’ve been, and that’s the challenge we find ourselves in here right now.”

He later added, “I think that I know our guys understand that this is not what this whole season was about. So as good as it was and as fun as it was, they knew and know now that was one week. It was a big week and historic in a lot of ways, but you can’t fully celebrate until the season’s over. It just doesn’t work that way.”

He also said that while beating a team from a Power 5 conference is exciting, the following game can be a bit of a trap, like when they played Buffalo after beating Purdue in 2018. Following that upset in West Lafayette against the Boilermakers, the Eagles went on to lose five straight games.

“I’ve said this before, and absolutely there’s no disrespect towards the teams that we’ve beaten in those big moments, but when we beat Purdue I said this is going to be a tougher win, going to Buffalo, than Purdue. Buffalo was going to be ready, they’re going to be hungry, it’s a conference game, all of those things,” Creighton said.

So, Eastern Michigan needs to be ready for Western Michigan because they’re going to be hungry for a win too.

“Every season we’ve shown that we can really just play with anybody in our league and we’ve also shown that we can lose to anybody in our league, therefore you get to average or mediocre,” Creighton said. “It’s been a long, hard, difficult climb to get to that so there (are) some things to be proud of some of, the progress that we’ve made. What we have not done is have continued, sustained success. So that is our next step and it’s really hard to do and I know that there are 11 other programs trying to do the same thing, but that’s what we’re going after one week at a time.”

The Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan game kicks off Saturday, October 8 at noon Eastern time on the CBS Sports Network.