England vs Senegal World Cup Streaming Guide in USA

The Group Stage of the World Cup has come and gone which now means that we are on to the Round of 16. One of the matchups on Sunday in the Round of 16 will see a surprise team in Senegal take on England.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch England vs Senegal streaming live online:

England vs Senegal Preview

Both of these teams won two games in the Group stage with England finishing 2-0-1, while Senegal posted a 2-1-0 record with the lone loss coming to the Netherlands. England managed to score nine goals in what was a dominant Group Stage performance, Senegal, on the other hand, bounced back after losing their opener to win the next two games by scoring five goals.

In terms of defense, Senegal has allowed four goals through three games and has allowed at least one in every game. England on the other hand only allowed two goals in the Group Stage, including two straight shutouts.

Coming into this match, England has never lost a game to an African nation in 20 games all time, however, they have never played against Senegal. For Senegal, this is just their second appearance ever in the knockout round.

England enters this round with plenty of pressure after making it to the World Cup semifinals in 2018 and the Euro Cup Final in 2020. The team is also getting healthier as Kalvin Phillips made his return to the field in the match against Wales.

This Senegal team will have plenty of reason to want to pull an upset though as several of their players play for English clubs. The team will be without Idrissa Gueye after he was suspended for collecting a booking in the win over Ecuador.

In the past African nations have not faired well against European countries in the knockout round losing eight of nine, however, Senegal was the lone exception as they beat Sweden in 2002.

Given the history and their performances so far, it’s no surprise that England is a considerable favorite according to oddsmakers at -190 on the money line and at -210 for -0.5. Whereas Senegal on the money line is currently at +575.

Senegal has proven throughout this tournament that they are a team to be respected and they certainly won’t be intimidated by England. However, three lions is a considerable favorite for good reason.

The best chance for Senegal to pull off an upset might be if they can just keep things close for most of the game and hope that the pressure will get to England.