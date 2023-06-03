The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

“The Eric Andre Show” is returning for its sixth season on Adult Swim, premiering Sunday, June 4 at midnight ET/9 p.m. PT.

If you don't have cable, you can watch the show live or on-demand on DirecTV Stream, which includes Adult Swim and comes with a free trial.

That's the best live stream option if you're cutting cable and want an option with a free trial, but there are also some other alternatives

‘The Eric Andre Show’ Season 6 Preview

The outrageous, chaotic, groundbreaking comedy “The Eric Andre Show” returns for its sixth season on Saturday night, June 3 and it brings with it a plethora of famous guest stars.

The Adult Swim press release teases:

Famous guests appearing in the new season include Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty and a host of other celebrities so big we legally can’t use them in promotions.

Invoking the tantric swag of sex god EROS, season six is guaranteed to be the most high-octane, stone cold, no holds barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late night show in the history of mankind. Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six pack abs. Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround, and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911. Co-hosts include Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Krft Punk, and the mysterious (but soon-to-be iconic) FRIDGE KEEPER.

Originally premiering on Adult Swim in 2012, “The Eric Andre Show” takes place on a dingy public-access TV channel within an alternate reality, featuring an unpredictable mix of actual celebrities, “fake” celebrities and extreme real-life weirdos. These interviews are broken up with deranged man-on-the-street segments, surreal flashes of inexplicable studio chaos, talk show desk-pieces and the general deconstruction of late night’s most beloved trope.

“The wait is finally over,” said Andre in a statement. “We broke a lot of hearts, sets, and famous people’s publicists to bring you our most chaotic season so far. We’ve barely recovered.”

The season premiere is titled “Bugs Weekly” and its description reads, “Eric Andre is back; Lil Nas X and Karrueche Tran sit in the chair; Denzel Curry gets his teeth done; a Jewish exterminator hopes to capture the mother of all flies before the High Holy Days.”

Immediately following the premiere is episode two, titled “Jaleel Blanco.” Its description reads, “Eric welcomes Mia Khalifa and Jaleel White; human statutes have a brutal fight in New York City; Goober Driver goes off-roading.”

“The Eric Andre Show” season 6 premieres Saturday, June 3 into Sunday, June 4 at midnight Eastern time on Adult Swim.