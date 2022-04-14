Where to Watch Florida Spring Game 2022

The Florida Gators and their new coaching staff led by Billy Napier wrap up their spring preparation for the upcoming season with the annual Orange and Blue game in Gainesville, Florida on Thursday night.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch the 2022 Florida spring game:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2022 Florida spring game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Florida spring game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Florida spring game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV–you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network+, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Florida spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Vidgo. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s a good option if you plan on keeping a streaming service long-term:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Florida spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Florida spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Florida Spring Game 2022 Preview

The Florida Gators take the field in primetime on Thursday for their annual Orange and Blue spring game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, as they continue to prepare for their first season under new head coach Billy Napier.

Florida is coming off a disappointing campaign in 2021 that saw them go 2-6 in SEC play and 6-7 overall, including a loss in the Gasparilla Bowl to UCF.

In steps Napier to be the head coach, after four seasons at Louisiana, in which he compiled a 40-12 record. He led the Rajin’ Cajuns to a 33-5 mark and three consecutive bowl wins over the course of the last three years.

Napier will have his work cut out for him in his first season in Gainsville, as he inherits a roster that is undergoing a transitional phase. The Gators will be looking to fill a plethora of positions left behind by the departures of last season’s starting QB (Emory Jones), lead running back (Dameon Pierce), top receiver (Jacob Copeland), and most productive tight end (Kemore Gamble).

The projected starting quarterback going into the season for the Gators will be sophomore Anthony Richardson, who has seen action in 10 games in his collegiate career. The dynamic 6-4, 237-pound QB is coming off knee surgery.

Climbing the ranks on the QB depth chart this spring is redshirt sophomore transfer from Ohio State, Jack Miller III, who only threw 14 passes last season as a backup for the Buckeyes.

“The quarterbacks as a whole, this is a developmental game. It’s important to understand that we do a lot more practicing than we do playing when it comes to football,” said Napier after the first few spring practices. “This is where you learn. This is where you develop as a player. Regardless of your experience level, this is where you get your first experience.”

Joining Napier at Florida will be running back Montrell Johnson, who followed his head coach over from Louisiana. Johnson is coming off a stellar freshman season, where he was an All Sun-Belt Conference running back, rushing for 838 yards and 12 TDs on 162 carries for the Rajin’ Cajuns.

2021 Recap

6-7, 2-6 ACC

Lost to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl, 29-17

Lost to No. 1 Alabama by two points (31-29) at home on Sept. 18

Beat arch-rival Florida State in the regular-season finale, 24-21

Began the season ranked 13th in the AP Poll and 11th in the Coaches Poll

QB Emory Jones started 12 of 13 games (2,724 passing yards, 19 TDs, 13 INTs)

RB Dameon Pierce (574 rushing yards, 13 TDs)

WR Jacob Copeland (41 receptions, 662 receiving yards, 4 TDs)

2022 Schedule