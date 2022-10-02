How to Watch Florida vs Eastern Washington Football Game Today

Florida and Eastern Washington clash a day late amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sunday, October 2.

The game (Noon ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Eastern Washington vs Florida:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Eastern Washington vs Florida live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Eastern Washington vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Eastern Washington vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Eastern Washington vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Eastern Washington vs Florida live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

EWU vs Florida Preview

Florida (2-2) could throw the Eastern Washington-Oregon.

The Ducks steamrolled the Eagles 70-14 on September 10, but that doesn’t make one of the top FCS programs in the country a pushover. Eastern Washington (1-2) has a high-powered offense, and Florida is painfully familiar with FCS teams putting on a show in The Swamp.

Samford did it last year in a game won by the Gators, 70-52. Besides a basketball-like score in 2021, Florida fell to then-FCS power Georgia Southern 26-20 in 2013. That same year, Eastern Washington stunned then No. 25-Oregon State. The Eagles also have FBS wins over Washington State, Boise State, Utah State, UNLV, and Idaho.

“They love each other,” Gators head coach Billy Napier said via WURF. “They play for each other…they compete in all facets on and off the field.”

Florida can’t afford another loss for its SEC and bowl game aspirations. The Eagles can ill afford a third loss in chasing an FCS playoff spot.

The Gators come into the game off a stunning 38-33 loss to No. 11 Tennessee. Florida’s only two losses have come in SEC play thus far, but the Gators also had a close call against South Florida in a 31-28 win.

Anthony Richardson is making it look easy out there 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aiExfRRklp — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 24, 2022

“I like to say we’re trying to eliminate the bad football, talking about the mental errors, missed alignments, bad communication, bad fundamentals, bad techniques, bad decision-making within the play, and just playing the situations smarter,” Napier said via 247 Sports. “Taking care of the ball, making good key decisions as returners. We have a laundry list of things that we need to eliminate each week. Last week’s game in particular, I thought we were really close. There were 12 to 15 plays in the game where Florida was beating Florida. We got a smart group here. They’re very aware of the issues.”

Eastern Washington lost a heartbreaker last week to defending FCS runner-up Montana State 38-35. The Eagles’ lone win came against Tennessee State in a tight win, 31-26.

Quarterback Gunner Talkington looks like the latest in a long line of explosive passers from EWU. Talkington has 636 yards passing for 10 touchdowns versus three interceptions.

Florida can’t shut down just one go-to receiver to slow down Talkington either. Freddie Robinson has 11 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns this season. Efton Chism III has 15 catches for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Nolan Ulm two touchdowns amid six catches for 68 yards.

Gators linebacker Amari Burney will need to step up in the pass rush and coverage again. Burney has a team-high three sacks and an interception. He also has a forced fumble, a pass deflection and 24 tackles.

On offense, the Gators need quarterback Anthony Richardson to click. Richardson has 876 yards and two touchdowns but five interceptions. He has been dangerous on the ground with 196 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

EWU’s defense will need to key in on the Gators’ running game. Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne lead the ground attack with more than 200 yards apiece and two or more touchdowns apiece.

Soli Paleso and Mitchell Johnson, who lead the Eagles in sacks with two apiece, could make a difference by getting to Richardson. Defensive back Ely Doyle is a threat with 26 tackles and two pass deflections thus far, and he’s still looking for his first interception.