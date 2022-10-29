Where to Watch Fordham vs Holy Cross Football Game Today

The No. 8 Holy Cross Crusaders (7-0 overall, 3-0 in the Patriot League) host the No. 15 Fordham Rams (6-1 overall, 2-0 in Patriot League) in a huge conference showdown on Saturday, October 29 at Fitton Field.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV

Fordham vs Holy Cross Preview

A battle for first place in the Patriot League in on the line in this one, as two of the top 15 teams in the FCS square off.

Fordham has won three in a row behind senior quarterback Tim DeMorat, who has 3,025 yards passing, 33 touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season. The Rams are averaging 49.1 points per game, which is No. 2 in the FCS, and in addition to solid offensive play, their defense is starting to come around, as well.

The Rams last played on October 15, and handed Stony Brook a 45-14 loss. It was the team’s best defensive showing of the season, and the group is hoping to build on it.

“Our secondary is playing better,” Fordham head coach Joe Conlin said. “I think they’re being more competitive on balls downfield. I think we’ve done a really good job against the run since Monmouth … We’ve still gotta do a better job of generating a pass rush and things like that.”

On the other side, Holy Cross is fresh from a 24-21 win over Lafayette on October 22. It was an off game for the Crusaders, who are averaging 36.0 points a game on offense and allowing 16.3 points per contest on defense.

“In all regards, we feel pretty good (heading into the final stretch of games),” Holy Cross Head Coach Bob Chesney said this week. “It’s just a matter of us trying to play our best football. We talked about it at the beginning of camp that the first three or four games are usually a little sloppy and one team probably loses one of those games more so than another team wins that game. Then, you start to move into the fourth, fifth, sixth games, where you’re probably playing some pretty good football.”

The Crusaders are averaging over 197 yards rushing and 421 yards of total offense per game led by quarterback Matthew Sluka. Defensively, the unit is an elite one. The unit ranks seventh in scoring defense and has held every FCS opponent they’ve played this season to 21 points or under.

Holy Cross has won its last five matchups against Fordham, so we’ll see if the Rams’ high-flying attack can make this one interesting.