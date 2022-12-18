France vs Argentina Live Stream: How to Watch Online

France and Argentina collide in an epic World Cup finale matchup on Sunday, December 18, in Qatar.

In the US, the match (10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch France vs Argentina streaming live online:

France vs Argentina Preview

Argentina and France meet for an epic clash in the World Cup final on Sunday.

It pits two of the greatest stars in soccer, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, against each other in addition to a matchup of two soccer powerhouse national teams. Former USA soccer player Taylor Twellman explained to ESPN the magnitude of Messi versus Mbappe in soccer is the equivalent of Michael Jordan versus Lebron James in basketball.

Messi, 35, is playing in his final World Cup. Mbappe, 23 is just at the beginning. Jordan and James have a wider age gap and just missed playing against each other by a season.

“It’s which legacy is fulfilled,” Twellman said. “For me, this all about the two stars, global stars. Lionel Messi’s legacy is on the line. If he wins a World Cup, he is in arguably the one conversation against Pele as the greatest player ever.”

“And yet, if he doesn’t … Kylian Mbappe will be 23 years old and having won two World Cups. There’s only one other player in the history of the game that would have two World Cups before he turns 24, and guess who that is — Pele,” Twellman added. “I would rightfully so describe this as Lebron James playing in the NBA Finals against Michael Jordan.”

“This is a dream matchup for anyone that loves the game, but most importantly, for what Lionel Messi is trying to do in his last World Cup if he pulls it off … there’s not a better swan song that I’ve ever seen in sports,” Twellman concluded.

As a team, Argentina came a far cry from where things started at the World Cup in an upset loss to Saudi Arabia in group play. Argentina turned things around after that to win the group and advance through the knockout stage.

“We hope he can lift this trophy,” Argentina head coach Lional Scaloni said via The Associated Press. “It would be wonderful. But the most important thing is to just enjoy Messi. And this is the best occasion possible — the World Cup final.”

France, the defending World Cup champion, won decisively and consistently throughout the tournament. The French look to become the first back-to-back World Cup winner since Brazil in 1962 and launch Mbappe to the heights of soccer greatness.

“Things always happen in a match for which you are not prepared,” France captain Hugo Lloris said via The Associated Press. ”That is where you need to show a good team spirit and you also need to have that feeling of pulling out all the stops and digging deep in those tough moments.

”We are good as a team because we know how to adapt to different scenarios,” Lloris added.