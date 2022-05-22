French Open 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The most important tournament of the clay-court season promises to be one of the more exciting editions as Rafael Nadal looks to win his 21st Grand Slam, but Roland Garros could be the place where a new star could be finally crowned.

Television coverage throughout the tournament will be on Tennis Channel and NBC, while some matches will also stream live on Peacock. You can find the full schedule here.

If you don’t have cable, here’s a look at all the different ways you can watch the 2022 French Open live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Tennis Channel, NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the “Sports Plus” add-on for Tennis Channel, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 French Open live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, while Tennis Channel is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 French Open live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Some early-round coverage, as well as the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals, will all stream live on Peacock TV. In order to watch this way, you’ll need the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 French Open live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, Tennis Channel and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with both of these channels, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 French Open live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

2022 French Open Preview

Roland Garros is abuzz as it is the first time in nearly two decades that any of the Big Three is not the headline maker. Yet the changes that emerged in this tournament are what look to change the way that the tournament will be viewed. The first of those changes is night sessions. They debuted last year but with spectators not permitted due to Covid-19 restrictions, they didn’t have much punch to them.

It will be very different this year, with a packed stadium expected for the night sessions. Temperatures will have cooled by then too, so the night matches will be much more arduous for the players and could throw up some surprises.

The other big change is that there will be tiebreakers in the final set now. Previously, deciding sets have just continued until there was a winner, but now there will be a first-to-ten super tiebreak to break the deadlock.

In terms of storylines, Rafael Nadal is not the main attraction despite him looking to win the competition for the 14th occasion, there is someone else that is taking up all the spotlight.

Spaniard sensation Carlos Alcaráz is now the hottest name on the ATP circuit. The 19-year-old phenom shot up to sixth in the world rankings over the past two months after winning both in Miami and Madrid. In the last tournament, he beat both Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic to earn the second Masters 1000 crown of his career.

What is more important, is that the Madrid native also has the best record on clay over the past year at 23-3; better than the current world number one Djokovic (21-3). This is what makes him one of the top favorites to win the second Grand Slam of the season.

While the men’s draw seems to have a small number of legitimate contenders for the title, the women’s draw is virtually wide open. That is because since Serena Williams began to decline, the pack began to see different players emerge. Yet if there is one thing that can be said, is that if she is on her game, Iga Swiatek would be the prohibited favorite.

For her, this is the perfect tournament to once and for all dispel any speculation that she was able to benefit from Ashleigh Barty’s retirement. In the process, she can consolidate herself as the best player in the game by defending the title she won back in October after beating Sofia Kenin.

Many of the contenders that would be expected to challenge her to have to deal with many of their own obstacles. Naomi Osaka is looking to get herself back on track, Canadian Bianca Andreescu has struggled physically and Emma Raducanu did not find her top form at this moment.