How to Watch Furman vs UIW Football

As the calendar turns to December, College Football FCS will enter the second round of their playoffs. One of the intriguing matchups will feature Furman traveling to San Antonio to take on fifth-ranked Incarnate Word.

Furman vs UIW Preview

This game should have plenty of fireworks and intrigue. Both of these teams enter this game on substantial winning streaks and have had strong seasons.

For Furman, the team won their seventh in a row as they beat Elon 31-6 in the first round of the playoffs last week. Incarnate Word has been on a dominant seven-game winning streak over the last two months where they have won every game by at least 28 points.

The Furman offense has averaged 32.67 points per game so far this season, while the defense has held opponents to 18.50 points per contest. The Incarnate Word offense has lit teams up for 52.91 points per game, while the defense has only allowed 19.09 points per game.

The Furman offense this season has been a heavy rushing attack that has racked up 2,801 yards. The team’s leading rusher has been Dominic Roberto with 1,061 yards and ten touchdowns. Tyler Huff has also rushed for 714 yards and six touchdowns.

Huff has also led the team in passing with 2,028 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. His top receiver has been Ryan Miller with 70 receptions for 726 yards and 12 touchdowns.

For Incarnate Word, the offense has been led by quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. who has passed for 3,791 yards, 50 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. His top targets have been Darion Chafin and Taylor Grimes, who have posted similar numbers.

Chafin has 52 catches for 989 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Grimes has 59 receptions for 979 yards and 13 touchdowns. The rushing attack has been led by Marcus Cooper with 1,074 yards and ten touchdowns.

On defense Furman has recorded 29 sacks this season and has forced 26 turnovers. The unit has been led by Braden Gilby with 83 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Hugh Ryan has also played a big role with 64 total tackles and four interceptions.

The Incarnate Word pass rush has wreaked havoc this season as they’ve recorded 39.5 sacks. Leading the way has been Chris Whittaker with 7.5 sacks to go along with nine tackles for loss.

This game could simply come down to the Furman defense against the high-powered Incarnate Word offense. The Paladins’ defense will have to get some stops to give their offense a chance.