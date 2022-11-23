Germany vs Japan World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Germany faces Japan in a pivotal group stage World Cup game on Wednesday, November 23.

In the US, the match (8 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Germany vs Japan streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Germany vs Japan live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Fox Sports 1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Germany vs Japan live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option for a live stream of the World Cup–you can watch a simulcast of Telemundo’s coverage for every single match via Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Germany vs Japan live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed for the World Cup, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Germany vs Japan live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1, Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Germany vs Japan live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com.

Germany vs Japan Preview

Germany still has a sour taste from 2018 when the team bowed out as defending champions during the group stage with a 1-2 record.

“We all know that was nothing from us at the last World Cup,” Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich said via the Associated Press. “We’ve had to wait a long time. Tomorrow it will be really, really important to start with a good game.”

In their opening game of the 2018 World Cup, Mexico stunned reigning champions Germany with a 1-0 victory! 👇 pic.twitter.com/JepHJC9Iv9 — Bet9ja (@Bet9jaOfficial) November 22, 2022

Japan will have other ideas amid the nation’s seventh-straight appearance. The Japanese seek a fourth appearance in the Round of 16 and look to get past that round for the first time.

For Japan to make it past Group E first, a win or a draw against Germany might be essential. The group has a tough lineup with two top 12 squads — No. 7 Spain and No. 11 Germany. Costa Rica ranks No. 31, only seven spots below Japan at No. 24.

“We want to get to the round of 16 and we would like to go further,” Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu said via The Associated Press. “For us that would be changing history, that’s our target.”

Japan and Germany last met in an international friendly in 2006, a 2-2 draw. Germany won the only other meeting 3-0, also a friendly, in 2004.

German players certainly have familiarity with Japan’s players though. Japan has seven players who play professionally in German league Bundesliga, per the Associated Press.

“They’re playing against or with top players in the league and I’m confident they can exert what they’ve learned in the match,” Moriyasu said via The Associated Press.

Germany has a promising young player in Jamal Musiala, who has nine goals and six assists in Bundesliga. The Germans also have a seasoned World Cup veteran in Thomas Muller with 10 goals and assists. The Germans won’t have Leroy Sane due to a knee injury.

From 3-1 down in the dying seconds of the game… Takumi Minamino. What a moment. Will live long in the memory, Taki 🇯🇵 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KpCu5v90l3 — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) June 26, 2022

Takumi Minamino could make a solid debut for Japan. He plays professionally for Monaco in Ligue 1. Bundesliga players on the Japanese team include Ao Tanaka, Daichi Kamada, Wataru Endo, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Ito, Ko Itakura, and Ritsu Doan.

“You have a team, players who are very well developed, technically as well as tactically. They’re really, really good. And we see that quality in the Bundesliga,” Germany head coach Hansi Flick said via The Associated Press.