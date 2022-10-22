How to Watch Grizzlies vs Mavericks Game Live Online

The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks meet in an important early-season Western Conference matchup on Saturday, October 22.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southeast (in Grizzlies market) and Bally Sports Southwest (in Mavericks market), and it will be televised everywhere else on NBA TV.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes both Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Southwest.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV or Amazon Prime Channels, which both have NBA TV and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Grizzlies vs Mavericks, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If the Game is in Your Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” All local sports networks, including Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Southwest (local markets), are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Grizzlies vs Mavericks live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

If the Game is out of Your Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of NBA TV via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA TV Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA TV Channel, you can watch the Grizzlies vs Mavericks live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBA TV and other live channels (Amazon Prime’s option is the cheapest for just NBA TV), and you can get your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Grizzlies vs Mavericks live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the “Sports Plus” add-on for NBA TV, but any packages and add-ons can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Grizzlies vs Mavericks live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBA TV is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-0) seek a 3-0 start and the Dallas Mavericks (0-1) seek a first win when the two clash on Saturday night.

Dallas returns home for the first time since falling 107-105 at Phoenix on Wednesday in a big playoff rematch. The Mavericks ousted the Suns 123-90 in Game 7 last season. It didn’t work out that way in the opener as a 15-point Mavs lead evaporated.

“We relaxed a little bit,” Mavs star Luka Doncic said via ESPN’s Tim McMahon. “We think, not that the game was done, but we just relaxed. ‘It’s a lot of points, we’re going to get there, we’re going to win.’ Like I said, we just can’t relax. It’s happened a lot of times. We can’t be blowing leads. This is a thing we have to work on, and we will for sure.”

Dallas shot 46.7% from the field but 40% from three-point range. The Mavs notably took care of the ball with only 12 turnovers but got outrebounded on the offensive glass, 8-5.

Memphis allowed more than 110 points in both of its first two games against non-playoff caliber squads in Houston and New York. The Grizzlies didn’t create many turnovers with just 14 steals in those games combined.

Doncic led the Mavs with 35 points, and Christian Wood shined off the bench with 25 points. Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock chipped in 15 and 10 points respectively.

49 points makes this one an easy choice Ja Morant was last night's @IntlPaperCo #GrizzPlayerOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/COujvtuSug — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) October 22, 2022

All four will need big showings again offensively if the Mavs can’t hold down the Grizzlies’ shooters. Ja Morant has been tough to stop with 41.5 points per game in his first two contests. Desmond Bane, John Konchar, Tyus Jones, and Santi Aldama all average double figures, too.

“[Morant] can do everything,” Doncic said via Sports Illustrated’s Dallas Basketball. “Obviously, he’s one of the fastest guys out there. Since the first year, he improved a lot with his shooting, his playmaking. He’s a really complete player, and he’s going to be hard to stop.”

Morant comes in re-hot after scoring 49 points against the Rockets. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins described it as Morant “just in attack mode throughout the game” via The Associated Press.

“They’re one of the fastest teams in the league,” Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said about the Grizzlies via Dallas Basketball. “All eyes will be on him and we got to figure out how to slow him down.”