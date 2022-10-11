Yankees vs Guardians Live Stream: How to Watch ALDS Online

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees look to keep swinging against the Cleveland Guardians in the American Division League Series.

Guardians vs Yankees ALDS Preview

A week after hitting an American League-record 62nd home run, Aaron Judges looks to lead the New York Yankees to bigger team goals. The Yankees square off with the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, which begins on Tuesday.

Judge has great memories from a record-breaking night on October 4, but he doesn’t have great memories when it comes to early playoff exits in the past.

HE DID IT! AARON JUDGE HITS NUMBER 62! pic.twitter.com/T8UGFUzOGo — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 5, 2022

“Well, the worst feeling in sports besides having to walk off that field, either getting walked off or losing the game is coming back into the clubhouse and just having that silence,” Judge said via the New York Daily News’ Kristie Ackert. “Like, you know, you don’t know what to say, you don’t know what to do. It’s like, I’ve been working my butt off since November of the year before to get to this spot and all of a sudden now you’re telling me it’s over with and I’ve got to go home?”

Cleveland comes off of a big Wild Card Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians pitchers such as Cal Quantrill expect to challenge Judge.

“There’s a lot of good hitters in our league,” Quantrill said via NJ.com’s Randy Miller. “If you overthink every single hitter, it can lead to more problems than solutions. We are aware of what he’s capable of. We will do our best to make sure we are managing him.”

“That said, we will have a game plan,” Quantrill added. “We are not just going to allow him to walk all over us hopefully and we are not going to allow him to dictate the entire approach to the lineup. So we’ll be ready. I don’t think there’s any specific plan. He’s a good hitter. We’ll adjust as we go and we’ll try and get him out.”

"If they're gonna walk me or put me on base, I'm happy for it because I know we've got a stacked lineup of guys waiting to drive me in" – Aaron Judge pic.twitter.com/BrEE9zUVp7 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 10, 2022

Quantrill has a 3.38 ERA this season and a 15-5 overall record plus 128 strikeouts. Fellow starter Shane Bieber has been ever tougher on strikeouts with 198 this season amid his 13-8 record and 2.88 ERA. Triston McKenzie also has a load of strikeouts, 190, this year in addition to 2.96 ERA and 11-11 mark.

Cleveland will also face plenty of other talented batters in the Yankees lineup besides Judge, who has 131 RBI in addition to his 62 home runs. Isiah Kiner-Falefa can hit. He had a .261 batting average with 48 RBI and four home runs. D.J. LeMahieu likewise poses a threat amid his .261 average, 46 RBI, and 12 home runs this year. Gleyber Torres is a danger with runners on the base paths. He posted 76 RBI and 24 home runs amid his .257 average this year.