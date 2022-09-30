How to Watch Hocus Pocus 2

The Sanderson sisters are back when “Hocus Pocus 2” premieres on Friday, September 30.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

“Hocus Pocus 2” won’t be on TV or in theaters, but it will be available exclusively on Disney+, and you can watch it right here:

Get Disney+

Disney+ costs $7.99 for a month or $79.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want ESPN+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month.

Once signed up for Disney+, you can watch “Hocus Pocus 2” on the Disney+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device

You can also watch on your computer via disneyplus.com.

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Preview

Play

Teaser Trailer | Hocus Pocus 2 | Disney+ This Halloween Season, some legends never die. Hocus Pocus 2, an Original movie event, streaming September 30 on Disney Plus. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunite for the highly anticipated Disney+ Original Movie “Hocus Pocus 2.” The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked… 2022-06-28T12:00:32Z

The original “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the trio of witches known as the Sanderson sisters, premiered in 1993 and was a bit of a box office bomb. But its cult status grew over the years and it is now a staple of Halloween viewing.

So Disney Plus commissioned a sequel and it premieres on September 30. All three original stars plus Doug Jones as Winifred’s (Midler) former lover are returning for the sequel, plus Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, and Sam Richardson have joined the film in new roles.

The description of the sequel is as follows, “It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” the stars talked about how even when the film started to gain cult status, a sequel wasn’t talked about, even when Midler was trying to get one made.

“Even when it became a phenomenon, [a sequel] wasn’t considered. Ten years on, when I started seeing the returns, I was surprised, and I started making calls,” said Midler. “We got no interest at all, and a few years after that, I remember I needed the costume, and I asked the studio to loan it to me, but they couldn’t. My friend suggested that I go online, so I looked, and I was shocked because I’d never seen so much ‘Hocus Pocus’ merch. I bought the costume, and I came as Winnie here and there, for this benefit or that benefit, and I realized there was something going on.”

She continued, “As I watched it progress, I’d call the studio once a year to ask, ‘How about it?’ It wasn’t until about three years ago that they advocated for it, and movement started. It picked up when they decided that they wanted it to be on a streamer. They never looked back until they got their movie.”

Parker added, “I didn’t push for it. I think Bette was the only [one] who had conversations. … I can’t confess to being involved in putting it together. The minute I heard it was real, I said yes right away. It was incredibly easy. The hard part was scheduling: COVID complicated things, but I can’t tell you how fast I said yes.”

“Hocus Pocus 2” premieres Friday, September 30 on Disney Plus.