Where to Watch Holy Cross vs New Hampshire Football Today

The undefeated Holy Cross Crusaders (11-0) host the New Hampshire Wildcats (9-3) at Fitton Field on December 3 in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

New Hampshire vs Holy Cross Preview

Both teams enter this one riding high after impressive wins in their previous outings. Holy Cross hasn’t lost all year, and it dismantled Georgetown on November 19, winning 47-10. Crusaders quarterback Matthew Sluka went 12-of-15 for 301 yards and three touchdowns passes in the victory, also finishing as the team’s leading rusher with 77 yards on the ground.

Holy Cross is putting up over 39 points a game on offense, and the team has been solid on the other side of the ball as well, surrendering just 19.9 points per game. The Crusaders also have not lost a fumble yet this season, which is a primary reason they are still undefeated.

“It shows how well-coached they are,” New Hampshire coach Rick Santos said about the Crusaders. “When you take care of the football … Obviously they have really talented football players, but it’s evident that the coaching staff is harping on that on a daily basis. It shows up because they’re an elite team holding onto it. We have to play our cleanest game of the year. We have to take care of the football. We have to create some turnovers like we did last week.”

Holy Cross will be facing a New Hampshire squad that has been a force on offense in its own right, putting up 30.6 points a game. The Wildcats are fresh from taking down an impressive 9-3 Fordham squad last week, 52-42. New Hampshire QB Max Brosmer went 18-of-34 for 348 yards and three touchdowns passes, while the team also racked up 316 yards and four scores on the ground.

Defense has been a weak spot at times for New Hampshire this season, as they are allowing 27.8 points a game, but against Fordham, the unit played dogged, forcing three turnovers on the day, which made all the difference.

“Fordham, as we know, it’s a high-powered offense … but (UNH) got turnovers,” Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney said about the game. “That’s what I thought was great for them defensively against Fordham. This is going to be a great, tough, physical game to be part of. I think everybody involved with it understands that.”

“For us, this is an opportunity to show we can be one of the best teams in New England,” Santos said, via The Concord Monitor. “Right now they are the best team in New England. The last four years have proven that. They’ve beaten some elite teams in our conference. They’ve beaten some elite teams in the Ivy League the last couple years. They’ve obviously handled themselves extremely well in the Patriot League.”

These two teams have met 18 times, with New Hampshire holding a slight 9-8 edge in the all-time series. They last played each other in 2019, when the Crusaders eked out a 13-10 win.