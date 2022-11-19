Where to Watch Idaho vs Idaho State Football 2022

No. 21 Idaho takes on rival Idaho State in the 2022 Battle of the Domes on Saturday in Pocatello. Since this series was renewed in 2018, the teams have went back-and-forth, splitting the four matchups.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Idaho vs Idaho State live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Idaho vs Idaho State live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Battle of the Domes 2022 Preview

The annual Idaho-Idaho State game will have a tragic pall cast over it after four Idaho students were found dead in a house off campus on Sunday, November 13.

According to the Idaho Statesman, those students were identified as Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington. According to WFIN, University of Idaho president Scott Green said they are “believed to be victims of homicide.”

At Idaho head coach Jason Eck’s press conference ahead of the Idaho State game (via the Idaho Statesman), he said that recent events have certainly put things into perspective for himself and the team.

“It’s given some perspective to life, and there are some things that are a lot more important than football,” Eck said. “Obviously, the disappointment of losing a football game is definitely put in perspective when compared to something much more important and serious … the loss of a life of a young person. We’ll be operating with heavy hearts this week.”

He added, “This is not a typical thing to happen in Moscow, Idaho; four people get murdered. So I think it’s very disconcerting to a lot of students and a lot of people in the whole community.”

He also sent condolences to the University of Virginia, whose football team lost three of its members this week to a shooting.

“That was very hard and very tough, a member of the football program being killed,” said Eck, who was an assistant coach at Idaho when one of their players was shot and killed in 2004. “So we have a lot of sympathies for Coach Elliot and everything they have to go through at Virginia this week. … “I think we have to be sympathetic to the cause and understand that maybe (Idaho players’) focus is not going to be as sharp because they have a lot of other things that are going through their minds.”

He added, “Any loss is pretty sad, but it’s even more sad when it’s such a young person with such a full life ahead of them. It’s going to take time to have a grieving process, and I think football’s secondary to that.”

The Idaho vs Idaho State game kicks off Saturday, November 19 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus.