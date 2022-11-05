Where to Watch Eastern Washington vs Idaho Football 2022

For week 10 of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Eastern Washington Eagles are taking on the Idaho Vandals.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV

Eastern Washington vs Idaho Preview

The 2-6 Eastern Washington Eagles know they are going to have their hands full with the 15th-ranked Idaho Vandals, even if the Vandals are only 5-3 on the season because two of their losses were to FBS schools and the third was to undeafeated Sacramento State.

Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best told KHQ that he respects the heck out of Idaho head coach Jason Eck, who is in his first year at the program.

“Coach Eck, I respect him, I respect his work. I’ve known him a long time, and he’s done a great job in his first year,” said Best, adding, “If we have a game, we’re going to play the best we can in it. We’re not playing spoiler. We’re playing Eagle football.”

Best also pointed out that Eastern Washington may have six losses, but they aren’t getting blown out.

“All eight games have been scratching and clawing and fighting and scraping and slugging. We’re not as far away as we think … this isn’t a 45-3 (loss) every single week,” said Best.

In an interview with KTIK, Eck said that losing to Sacramento State was tough but they’re a very good football team and he thinks his team can get there.

“We got a good look right in the eye of what a Big Sky championship team looks like. They won it the last two years they played and they’re in great shape again to win it. We hung in there and battled, but we gotta get a little better … it’s back to work this week,” said Eck, adding, “We can be a championship team down the road.”

Eck also said that he is not underestimating Best and his Eastern Washington team.

“They got a lot of talent when you flip on the video … we’ve gotta play well. Again, they embarrassed us last year, they beat us 70-31 and really got after the butts of the Vandals, so we gotta have a good showing, we gotta have a great week of preapration. We are excited to be back in the dome because that makes a difference. We’re hoping for a great crowd,” said Eck, adding, “I think we gotta be ready to go right from the jump, especially at home … we trailed in our three home games that we’ve won … in all three of those games we ended up winning by 20 points or more. To me, that tells us that we weren’t playing to our peak.”

The Eastern Washington vs. Idaho game kicks off Saturday, November 5 at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN Plus.