Indiana vs Butler Live Stream: How to Watch Crossroads Classic 2020

Butler gets back on the court looking for its first win since November against a tough 4-2 Indiana squad at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The game starts at 11:30 a.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Indiana vs Butler online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Indiana vs Butler Preview

Butler was finally back on the floor this week after having three games canceled due to COVID-19 issues. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, their first game back was against a hungry Villanova squad that ran away with a 85-66 victory.

Jair Bolden was a bright spot in the loss, registering 18 points, although he was just 5 of 13 shooting. Bolden transferred from South Carolina in the offseason and head coach LaVall Jordan was high on him coming into the year.

“He provides veteran leadership and understands the role he can have in our program’s success next season,” Jordan said in a news release. “Jair is a proven shooter and scorer who has experience in big games. He’s also had a 98-assist season in his career and has shown he can create for others.”

But against the Wildcats, the Bulldogs turned the ball over 15 times, almost three times the amount of their opponent.

Butler won its season opener narrowly against Western Michigan, escaping 66-62. Aaron Thompson led the way with 21 points.

Indiana has had a full complement of games so far, going 4-2 in those contests. The Hoosiers latest win came against North Alabama 87-52 in a game that was never close. Three Indiana players were in double figures, led by Armann Hunter’s 19.

“I give Armaan a lot of credit. He continues to evolve as a player for us. I was really happy for him to see the ball go through the net,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “He has worked hard on it and I think that is going to be the Armaan we get used to seeing, consistently knocking the open ones in. When he has that, with the way he is defending and the way he is creating, he is turning into a terrific player early in the year for us. Rob got going, made a couple of big threes to get things opened up. Our front court players did a really good job of being unselfish in terms of the way they moved the ball in and out of the zone. I got a lot of different guys in the game, which I was happy about.”

What Indiana has on their side is that they’ve been able to play games and analyze their squad — something butler has lacked.

“Our team has played a good schedule. We have real information,” Miller said. “I think the competition level from this point forward will be as tough as it’s going to get. The Big Ten is the fiercest league in America, and Butler is the real deal as well. They are a really good team, it’s just they haven’t gotten started yet. So hopefully they get started back this week and their guys are healthy.”