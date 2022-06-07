Inoue vs Donaire 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

A little less than three years removed from their thrilling fight in Saitama, Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire will meet for a rematch in the same spot on Tuesday to unify three bantamweight world titles.

In the US, the main card (5:30 a.m. ET start time, with the main event around 8:15 a.m. ET) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch Inoue vs Donaire 2 live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ also includes dozens of live sports (including most Top Rank fights), every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Inoue vs Donaire 2 live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.