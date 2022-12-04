Iowa vs ISU Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

It’s a showdown in the Hawkeye State when No. 2 Iowa takes on No. 7 Iowa State in a huge wrestling matchup on Sunday afternoon.

The dual (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Iowa vs Iowa State wrestling streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Iowa vs Iowa State wrestling live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the dual live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Iowa vs Iowa State wrestling live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the dual live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Iowa vs Iowa State wrestling live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the dual live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Iowa vs Iowa State wrestling live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the dual live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Iowa vs Iowa State wrestling live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the dual live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Iowa vs Iowa State Preview

Known as the Cy-Hawk rivalry, the Iowa-Iowa State wrestling meet’s roots run deep because of so much crossover between the two storied wrestling programs — even if the dual is a relatively young rivalry meet.

Iowa State won the inaugural dual in 2004, but the Iowa Hawkeyes have won every dual since then, so the Cyclones are certainly amped up at the prospect of finally taking the Gable Trophy back to Ames. Iowa currently sits at No. 2 in the NCAA wrestling rankings, while Iowa State is at No. 7. Both teams are so far undefeated.

According to Flo Wrestling, here are the probable lineups for the two teams:

Iowa Hawkeyes:

125: Aidan Harris

133: Cullan Schriever

141: #3 Real Woods or Drew Bennett

149: #6 Max Murin

157: #21 Cobe Siebrecht or Caleb Rathjen

165: #15 Patrick Kennedy

174: #20 Nelson Brands

184: #9 Abe Assad

197: #3 Jacob Warner

285: #4 Anthony Cassioppi

Iowa State Cyclones:

125: #12 Kysen Terukina

133: #15 Zach Redding or Ramazan Attasauov

141: #8 Casey Swiderski

149: #9 Paniro Johnson

157: Jason Kraisser

165: #3 David Carr

174: Julien Broderson

184: #5 Marcus Coleman

197: #6 Yonger Bastida

285: #10 Sam Schuyler

“Big week. Big week comin’ up,” said Iowa coach Tom Brands in his pre-meet press conference, adding, “It’s always been important, it will always be important. It’s intra-state rival, it’s hotly contested and you know what, that’s a lot of fun and that’s a great environement. And that’s OK. That’s OK that it’s hotly contested. That’s what opportunities are about … I like energy that comes from ourselves, I like energy that comes from the outside, the biggest thing is that you control what you can control and the bottom line is, is when you do that and you show up on the mat and you perform and you do the things that you train yourself to do, you can write your own story.”

When asked if it means more since both teams are ranked in the top 10, Brands said no because this is a big rivalry no matter the rankings.

“For sure, both teams are ranked up there good. But I don’t downplay this because the rankings aren’t there and I don’t put more emphasis on it ’cause the rankings are there. It’s teh smae every year … it is an interesting rivalry where this sport is important at both places and it was important at both places before I got here. It was important at both places before Gable got here and that’s not changing. … great opportunity for our guys,” said Brands.

The Iowa vs Iowa State dual kicks off Sunday, December 4 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on the Big Ten Network.